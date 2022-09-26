Read full article on original website
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court's new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Latest Herschel Walker Senate campaign poll revealed
Football legend Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican Senate candidate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The race could prove pivotal in deciding which political party controls the Senate following November’s 2022 midterm elections. Though the only poll that counts is on Election Day, Walker (seen...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Ron DeSantis changes with the wind as Hurricane Ian prompts flip-flop on aid
The Florida governor ‘put politics aside’ to ask Joe Biden for federal – unlike when he voted against help for Hurricane Sandy victims
Kenosha businessman reflects on Jacob Blake riot 2 years after a mob burned his business to the ground
Ahead of the midterm elections, a Kenosha businessman calls on politicians to put politics aside when it comes to promoting public safety amid rising crime.
Iranian protesters are part of a worldwide fight for women’s rights | Letter
Letter: American women’s movements embolden Iranian women and give them hope, just as their fight should energise ours, says Roxanne Varzi
