ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
thecomeback.com

Latest Herschel Walker Senate campaign poll revealed

Football legend Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican Senate candidate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The race could prove pivotal in deciding which political party controls the Senate following November’s 2022 midterm elections. Though the only poll that counts is on Election Day, Walker (seen...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Appellate Courts#Us Supreme Court#Court Orders#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The District Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy