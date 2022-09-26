Read full article on original website
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Eupora Police ask for identity of person caught on camera in shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police want to talk to a person seen near the site of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Eupora Police have released this picture taken near the scene of the shooting at the Westwood Park Apartment Complex. 26-year-old Daimain Britt of Maben was shot and...
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Tupelo convenience store clerk is in jail with no bond - but there are many questions about the case. The suspect, Chris Copeland, had prior felony convictions but was placed on house arrest after violating parole. Six...
Search for new Columbus police chief continues as city whittles down applicants
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Seventy people have applied to become the new chief of police in Columbus. City Human Resources Director Pam Mitchell said the search committee met on Tuesday. She said 35 applicants are being considered because they have managerial experience. Mitchell said some Columbus Police officers applied for...
Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting. According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room. She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening. The victim...
One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
VIDEO: Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora
Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning.
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
Local committee begins search for new Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The committee charged with finding the next Columbus police chief met for the first time this morning. This meeting was designed to start the search process and look at the qualifications of the applicants. Ten people make up the group. City leaders, administrators, and four...
Mississippi man arrested after he was found walking around park without clothes
A man accused of walking around a Mississippi park without his clothes was ordered held without bond after he was arrested on a third indecent exposure charge. On 09-25-2022 at approximately 10:45 am Tupelo Police were called to the Joyner Park area for a male walking without his clothes. A...
Teen charged with calling in bomb threat at Houlka High School
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies made an arrest on a bomb threat to Houlka High School. The threat was called into the school district this past Friday. Today, a 15-year-old was charged with the crime. The case now goes to the Chickasaw County Youth Court. For...
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Mississippi deputies arrest man on drug charges after he flees on foot from traffic stop
Mississippi deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he fled on foot during a traffic stop. On September 24th, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Verona area of Lee County and the driver was identified as 37-year-old Romeal Brinker. As the Deputy...
Five men arrested in West Amory drug bust
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Amory landed five men behind bars. According to the Amory Police Department, officers used a search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the area of 111th and 112th streets, which is near West Amory Elementary School. Officers recovered 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
