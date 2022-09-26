ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wtva.com

Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Search for new Columbus police chief continues as city whittles down applicants

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Seventy people have applied to become the new chief of police in Columbus. City Human Resources Director Pam Mitchell said the search committee met on Tuesday. She said 35 applicants are being considered because they have managerial experience. Mitchell said some Columbus Police officers applied for...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting. According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room. She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening. The victim...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person. The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras. Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car. Beck...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Local committee begins search for new Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The committee charged with finding the next Columbus police chief met for the first time this morning. This meeting was designed to start the search process and look at the qualifications of the applicants. Ten people make up the group. City leaders, administrators, and four...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Five men arrested in West Amory drug bust

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Amory landed five men behind bars. According to the Amory Police Department, officers used a search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the area of 111th and 112th streets, which is near West Amory Elementary School. Officers recovered 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS

