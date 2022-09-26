Read full article on original website
KDRV
"Heart of the Rogue" more than a location next month
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A new fall festival is launching next month to spotlight the "Heart of the Rogue" in Medford. Today the City of Medford's tourism marketing organization Travel Medford announced the the inaugural Heart of the Rogue™ Festival October 14-15, a Friday and Saturday, at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford.
KDRV
NewsWatch 12's 32nd Annual Coats for Kids Campaign begins Saturday
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the 32nd year in a row, NewsWatch 12’s annual Coats for Kids campaign is coming back. The campaign is the longest running community service project in our station’s history which connects children in need with winter coats donated by members of the community. The campaign...
Oregon Shakespeare Festival focuses on expansion – but is not without its critics
After two years of pandemic closures, audiences are back at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, to find a season of diverse plays. But for many, change has come too soon.
KDRV
Local jiu-jitsu gym teaching kids lessons on and off the mat
ASHLAND, Ore. - Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu has gyms all over the world. Their location in the Rogue Valley, Origins Training Center, is letting kids of all ages, abilities and backgrounds take part in the sport. Founder Gabriel Albuquerque from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is an experienced Black Belt with more...
KTVL
Rogue Valley Farm 2 School is hosting a concert to promote farming education
MEDFORD — Passing down the education of farming and the importance of fresh produce is what Rogue Valley Farm 2 School prides itself on. The organization has decided to expand its outreach and host events on partnership farms to keep raising awareness of nutrition. “Students are also learning skills...
klamathsports.net
Mazama wins by forfeit, Ashland unable to play
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Due to a health & safety issue with the Ashland Grizzlies varsity football team, where at least 15 players are out sick, Ashland has forfeited against Mazama for their Big Sky Conference game previously scheduled for Friday. The #1 Mazama Vikings, will not have an opponent...
KDRV
Jake Regino named Defensive Player of the Week
ASHLAND, Ore.--- Southern Oregon University's football team includes team leaders on both sides of the ball. Linebacker Jake Regino, is the defensive leader on and off the field. "It makes me feel really good that I was able to do it for them," Regino said. Against Carroll, Regino tallied 16...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/29 – Structure Fire in Illinois Valley, Jacksonville and Applegate Area Phone Service Under State Investigation
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 9/28/2022 12:42:09; Structure Fire; 91xx HOLLAND LOOP RD, Cave Junction; ROBINSON CORNER RD / CAVES HWY. Illinois Valley Fire District, Rural Metro Fire,...
Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $1.1M for local youth
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised more than $1.1 million for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs. "Buck for Kids is all about giving the local youth an opportunity for a brighter...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/26 – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass, Officers Investigate Shooting in Downtown Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Animal Abuse/Neglect Search Warrant – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass. Josephine County Animal Control Officers received a...
krcrtv.com
An 11-year-old's courage inspires many
Montague, CALIF. — The Montague Balloon Fest is known for bringing people together and this year it's more than ever. Since its last time in 2018, lots had changed especially for one very special little boy Miles Isbell. In September of 2020, Miles had a doctor's appointment that would...
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
KDRV
Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
KDRV
FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
klcc.org
Journalist April Ehrlich sues Medford and Jackson County officials over 2020 arrest
Note: This story has been updated to include an official response from the City of Medford. In a twist from earlier developments an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter is back in court, but now as the plaintiff, and the City of Medford as the defendant. A legal complaint filed on Sept....
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
krcrtv.com
Accountability demanded after Yreka High football player killed in crash
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Dana Cowan-Deuel is demanding some kind of accountability after her son died two weeks ago in a vehicle crash in Siskiyou County. Fifteen-year-old Yreka High School Football Player Nathaniel Cowan was in a vehicle with another teenager on Sept. 16 when they crashed without seatbelts on. Cowan was leaving an away football game at the time and would be killed in the crash, the other teenager was sent to the hospital.
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
