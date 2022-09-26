ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AthlonSports.com

There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots

It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
FanSided

Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect

Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
SB Nation

NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders

It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
thecomeback.com

Giants starting WR carted off after non-contact knee injury

The final offensive play for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football went quite poorly. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was intercepted — in game-sealing fashion — by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in a 23-16 Dallas victory at MetLife Stadium. And on the other...
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Is it time to panic about these 12 stars?

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses his level of concern for 12 players who are off to slow starts this season. Tom Brady (1:40) Russell...
Yardbarker

Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Joe Schobert To Practice Squad

The Titans also released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad. TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year...
theScore

NFL futures: Investigating long shots in the touchdown scorer markets

MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and the Rookie of the Year awards get more publicity. In the season-long statistical betting markets, yardage gets all the attention. But it's time to look at touchdowns - the on-field money-makers - and the three different markets we have to choose from.
Yardbarker

Giants Waive RB Antonio Williams & Cut PS OLB Chuck Wiley

Williams, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. He agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Buffalo, but was waived coming out of training camp. He’s bounced on and off of the Bills’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Giants for the 2022 season.
Yardbarker

Chiefs Releasing LB Elijah Lee, Signing DT Cortez Broughton To PS

Lee, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. The 49ers signed Lee to their active roster soon after and he was on and off of their roster before eventually signing on with the Lions. From there, Lee was claimed by the Browns.
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds, Week 3 injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup - D'Andre Swift,...
FOX Sports

Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played...
Yardbarker

Panthers Re-Sign LB Arron Mosby To Practice Squad

Mosby, 6-4 and 246 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in May following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster this season.
