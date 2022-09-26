Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Yardbarker
The Raiders Need to Fire Josh McDaniel’s Now!
On January 31st, The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move in hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels, well known for being a coordinator in New England, had a history of being a head coach in the NFL. The Raiders have hope the former New England coordinator has learned from his past experiences for success. In the first three weeks of the 2022 season, anything but success is happening for Vegas. The season is a bust for Las Vegas with an 0-3 record, and McDaniels is a prime reason. The offense looks sloppy, with Derek Carr struggling with the pass and the run game not working. With the offensive scheming falling apart, the defense will be tired out for the other team to rally. The Raiders’ gamble on McDaniels is a complete disaster, and they need to fire him now.
Jimmy G appeared to call out Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling on SNF: ‘All your plays suck, man’
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to call out coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling during Sunday night’s loss to Denver, at one point mouthing, “All your plays suck, man.”
Why NFL Analyst Believes Raiders ‘Blew It’ With Josh McDaniels Hire
The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas isn’t off to a sterling start, to say the least. Las Vegas will enter Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Although the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has been identified as a “long-term investment” by the Raiders, an event Sunday suggested McDaniels’ seat already is starting to get a little warm. McDaniels reportedly had a “lengthy closed-door meeting” with franchise owner Mark Davis after the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the previously winless Titans in Tennessee.
Week 4: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
Takeover, the break's over. Jamaal Williams is the Week 4 Start of the Week against the Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Raiders News: 10 Free Agent Targets Dave Ziegler Should Target Now
As the Las Vegas Raiders continue stumbling through the 2022 NFL regular season, there are glaring holes within the roster. While part of the blame with regard to their 0-3 starts falls on coaching, the team itself is lacking at some critical positions. At some point, you’d think general manager Dave Ziegler would make a significant move, other than just adding practice squad-level players. With that being said, not all is lost. There are still free agents available that can help right now.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
msn.com
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels responds to Dan Orlovsky examples of Derek Carr not throwing to Davante Adams
It can be difficult for the untrained eye to know exactly when a pass is supposed to go to a certain player based on the play and coverage by the defense. For that we tend to rely on those who are either coaches or players. Dan Orlovsky is a former...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Broncos' new assistant Jerry Rosburg was 'spectacular' in debut
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett struggled to handle play-calling and game-management duties through his first two games in the NFL. Hackett was often late to get plays in to quarterback Russell Wilson, which led to multiple delay-of-game penalties. Hackett’s indecision on fourth down was clearly a problem, and he knew it.
FOX Sports
Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
Yardbarker
Rich Gannon Points Out Raiders’ Flaws, O-Line, Lack Of Turnovers
The former MVP and Las Vegas Raiders legend, Rich Gannon, believes what many other analysts believe, and that is that the Silver and Black are in trouble. After an 0-3 start, you can’t blame Gannon for believing that the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL. He thinks this is because the Raiders still have the same issues they were showing last year.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
FOX Sports
Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?
Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
Sean McVay wary of playing Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday night: 'He's a really good football player'
The Los Angeles Rams will have a difficult matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Monday night, and head coach Sean McVay knows what he is up against in the Week 4 tilt. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he intimated that Jimmy Garoppolo’s presence as the 49ers starting quarterback would make for a taxing week of game planning, and that he is not taking his opposition lightly.
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hard hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati after taking a hard hit from Josh Tupou in the second quarter. After the hit, Tagovailoa laid stiff on the field before being stretchered off. Shortly after he left the stadium, the Dolphins gave a positive update...
FOX Sports
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
FOX Sports
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
