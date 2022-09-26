Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
FOX Sports
Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
FOX Sports
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
FOX Sports
Herd Hierarchy: Eagles, Bills highlight Colin's Top 10 into Week 4 | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 4, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals hopping back on the list. Did Colin get it right?
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
FOX Sports
Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?
Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
FOX Sports
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
FOX Sports
Bills, Chiefs & Jags get high marks in Colin's AFC Report Cards | THE HERD
Now that we're one month in to the season, Colin Cowherd hands out letter grades to all the NFL teams in the AFC. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills unsurprisingly receive high marks, but other teams like Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens are struggling to make the grade. Watch to see what letter grades these AFC teams receive from Colin.
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hard hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati after taking a hard hit from Josh Tupou in the second quarter. After the hit, Tagovailoa laid stiff on the field before being stretchered off. Shortly after he left the stadium, the Dolphins gave a positive update...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass rush bullied Giants; Here's how Micah Parsons & Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has allowed only three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. It's terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three games. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
FOX Sports
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
FOX Sports
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
FOX Sports
Eagles land on top of Nick's Tiers heading into Week 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright reveals his updated NFL tiers ahead of Week 4. Nick explains why his Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are in the penalty box. Which teams need Odell Beckham Jr. to improve and how Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a number 1 contender. Chris Broussard, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to play Chiefs-Buccaneers, other best bets
NFL Week 3 ended up being full of surprises. The Dolphins staged a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Bills, Matt Ryan rallied the Colts to topple the Chiefs, and the Panthers got their first win with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback. Well, the teams I'm focusing my wagers on this...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Ride the Cardinals as dogs, best betting trends
Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners as four 0-2 teams covered against the spread (ATS), the Los Angeles Rams won and covered as favorites and the Dallas Cowboys won straight up (SU) as underdogs.
FOX Sports
Eagles fly, Chiefs fall in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
After Week 3, just two NFL teams remain unfettered in their perches among the league's finest. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are the only squads who have yet to sustain a blemish to their records, and although they're perfect record-wise, plenty of competitors have cases to trounce them in the weekly power rankings.
