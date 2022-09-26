ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
FOX Sports

Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
NFL
FOX Sports

Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?

Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Donovan Smith
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX Sports

Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him

After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Bills, Chiefs & Jags get high marks in Colin's AFC Report Cards | THE HERD

Now that we're one month in to the season, Colin Cowherd hands out letter grades to all the NFL teams in the AFC. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills unsurprisingly receive high marks, but other teams like Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens are struggling to make the grade. Watch to see what letter grades these AFC teams receive from Colin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hard hit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati after taking a hard hit from Josh Tupou in the second quarter. After the hit, Tagovailoa laid stiff on the field before being stretchered off. Shortly after he left the stadium, the Dolphins gave a positive update...
NFL
#Bucs#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass rush bullied Giants; Here's how Micah Parsons & Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has allowed only three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. It's terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three games. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
NFL
FOX Sports

Eagles land on top of Nick's Tiers heading into Week 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reveals his updated NFL tiers ahead of Week 4. Nick explains why his Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are in the penalty box. Which teams need Odell Beckham Jr. to improve and how Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a number 1 contender. Chris Broussard, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to play Chiefs-Buccaneers, other best bets

NFL Week 3 ended up being full of surprises. The Dolphins staged a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Bills, Matt Ryan rallied the Colts to topple the Chiefs, and the Panthers got their first win with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback. Well, the teams I'm focusing my wagers on this...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Ride the Cardinals as dogs, best betting trends

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners as four 0-2 teams covered against the spread (ATS), the Los Angeles Rams won and covered as favorites and the Dallas Cowboys won straight up (SU) as underdogs.
NFL
FOX Sports

Eagles fly, Chiefs fall in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

After Week 3, just two NFL teams remain unfettered in their perches among the league's finest. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are the only squads who have yet to sustain a blemish to their records, and although they're perfect record-wise, plenty of competitors have cases to trounce them in the weekly power rankings.
NFL

