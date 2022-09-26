ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

JOHN TAVARES TO MISS START OF SEASON TO INJURY

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced today that captain John Tavares will miss three weeks due to an oblique strain, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic. Tavares, 32, is entering his 14th NHL season and fourth as the Leafs' captain. The Maple Leafs are going to have some holes in their lineup to start the season. On top of Tavares' news, restricted free agent holdout Rasmus Sandin still needs a deal, and Jake Muzzin is out with a minor, undisclosed injury to start camp. Muzzin is, however, expected to join the team for camp tomorrow (Wednesday), per Sportsnet's Luke Fox.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

CANUCKS' COACH BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES UPDATE ON INJURED MIKHEYEV

Per Vancouver Canucks' head coach Bruce Boudreau, Ilya Mikheyev sustained a lower-body injury in the latter half of their preseason double-header against the Calgary Flames. Boudreau said to consider the Russian forward 'week-to-week,' so his status for the season opener is questionable for now. Nicolas Meloche crunched Mikheyev in the...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANUCKS FORWARD ILYA MIKHEYEV INITIALLY BELIEVED TO HAVE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT INJURY

As first tweeted out by Jason Brough of Sportsnet 650, there was initially concern that Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev has a torn ACL. Brough mentioned in his tweet that well known insider Frank Seravalli informed him of this news, giving it plenty of validity. The 27-year-old, who joined the Canucks on a four-year, $19 million deal this offseason, was forced to leave a game on Sunday versus the Calgary Flames after being on the receiving end of a massive collision. Reports early on suggested it was nothing serious, but the narrative has now changed dramatically.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
markerzone.com

NHL RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS FACING VANCOUVER CANUCKS' OWNER AQUILINI

Late last night, a report broke detailing a flurry of accusations against Vancouver Canucks owner, Francesco Aquilini, including physical and psychological abuse. The suit was filed by Aquilini's estranged ex-wife and the former couple's three children, each of whom denied having any contact with their father since the parents' divorce in 2013.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL SUSPENDS KRAKEN PROSPECT MULTIPLE GAMES FOR HEADSHOT (VIDEO)

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Seattle Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson is suspended two games for interference and an illegal check to the head of Oilers' prospect James Hamblin. Melanson, 19, was selected 131st by the Kraken in 2021; Hamblin, undrafted, has spent the last two seasons...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

JARED BEDNAR REVEALS WHY COLORADO RELEASED ALEX GALCHENYUK FROM HIS PTO

After only appearing in one game with them in the pre-season, the Colorado Avalanche released forward Alex Galchenyuk from his professional tryout contract on Wednesday. It was a bit of a mystery as to why they would release him this early, but on Thursday, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar revealed the reason why they decided to cut the 2012 third overall pick.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Boeser
markerzone.com

INSIDER GIVES PRECISE SALARY THAT STARS' FORWARD JASON ROBERTSON IS LOOKING FOR

Despite training camps already being underway, the Dallas Stars are without their best player in Jason Robertson, who remains a restricted free agent. The good news for Stars fans is that the two sides are said to be talking with one another on a daily basis, though they have not yet found common ground on a deal. One reason for that, though few have brought it up, is a lack of cap space.
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

MANGIAPANE AND KADRI DUO COULD BE DYNAMITE FOR FLAMES THIS SEASON

After signing Nazem Kadri to a long-term extension this offseason, the Flames appear to be primed for another deep playoff run. Along with bringing in Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary brought in Kadri as another star to bolster the team's lineup. There is an interesting duo appearing in training...
NHL
markerzone.com

FIRST DAY OF WAIVERS, FULL LIST RELEASED

Today marked the NHL's first day that teams were able to waive players, as training camps are coming to a close. The full list of players on waivers was released:. - Jean-Sebastien Dea (ARI) - Michael Carcone (ARI) - Andreas Englund (COL) - Charles Hudon (COL) - Brad Hunt (COL)
NHL
markerzone.com

TEAMS MADE AWARE OF POTENTIAL SALARY CAP INCREASES, PLUS PROJECTIONS THROUGH 2026

Insider Elliotte Friedman comes through with another banger, reporting that NHL teams received guidance from the league today on possible changes to the salary cap. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly recently appeared on the 32 Thoughts podcast and discussed possible changes:. "I've seen some preliminary estimates recently which would make me...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistler#Oilers#Canucks
markerzone.com

DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW

Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

RUMOUR: BIG NAME REPORTEDLY INVOLVED IN BID TO BRING BACK ATLANTA THRASHERS

This is one of those rumours that I really hope there's some truth behind. A Twitter account named 'NHLtoAtlanta' is reporting that a well-known name in the hockey world is looking for investors in the hopes of bringing the Atlanta Thrashers back to the NHL. The name involved is former player and long-time hockey broadcaster Anson Carter.
ATLANTA, TX
markerzone.com

ANDREW PEEKE SIGNS MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH BLUE JACKETS

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenceman Andrew Peeke to a new multi-year deal. Peeke still has another year left on a two-year contract signed previously, so the new deal doesn't kick in until next season. "The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a three-year, $8.25 million...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
markerzone.com

SHELDON KEEFE SAYS LEAFS ARE LOOKING TO DEPLOY MITCH MARNER ON THE BLUE LINE

In need of extra mojo, Sheldon Keefe said today his coaching staff are looking to deploy Mitch Marner on a defense pair with Morgan Reilly as an option during the regular season. That is an interesting idea, to say the least. Marner's game is mostly offense, so if the Leafs...
NHL
markerzone.com

JEFF PETRY FINED FOR ROUGHING DETROIT PROSPECT (VIDEO)

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Pittsburgh Penguins defender Jeff Petry had been fined $5,000 for roughing Red Wings' prospect Jonatan Berggren. Petry threw a pretty blatant right cross to the back of Berggren's head and caught the Swede clean. Not sure what the veteran defenseman was thinking in that moment.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

MARKET HEATING UP ON ARIZONA COYOTES DEFENSEMAN JAKOB CHYCHRUN

For over a year now, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has been viewed as a likely trade candidate, though it appears now that the market is really beginning to heat up around him. TSN's Darren Dreger said on Thursday that the market is indeed intensifying around the 24-year-old, which doesn't...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER JACK ADAMS WINNER BRIAN SUTTER CALLS IT A CAREER

After a very successful hockey career both on and off the ice, Brian Sutter is calling it a day. He has announced he's retiring, and leaving his position has head coach of the Innisfail Eagles effective immediately. Sutter told Mountain View Today that at 65 years of age, it's time...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy