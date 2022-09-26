As first tweeted out by Jason Brough of Sportsnet 650, there was initially concern that Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev has a torn ACL. Brough mentioned in his tweet that well known insider Frank Seravalli informed him of this news, giving it plenty of validity. The 27-year-old, who joined the Canucks on a four-year, $19 million deal this offseason, was forced to leave a game on Sunday versus the Calgary Flames after being on the receiving end of a massive collision. Reports early on suggested it was nothing serious, but the narrative has now changed dramatically.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO