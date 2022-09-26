ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Zach Evans injury: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hopeful star RB can return vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The status of Ole Miss star running back Zach Evans is still up in the air heading into Saturday’s top-15 showdown between the 14th-ranked Rebels and No. 7 Kentucky. Evans left Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa last week with a “medical issue.” Ole Miss is also monitoring the potential return of running back Ulysses Bentley IV and wideout Jaylon Robinson.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Know Your Opponent: No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels

After two straight non-conference games, the No. 7 ranked Kentucky Wildcats will start a seven-game stretch against SEC opponents Saturday when it visits No. 14 Ole Miss for a 12:00 p.m. EST kickoff in Oxford. The meeting between the conference rivals will be the 44th of all time. Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

UK football presented with generational opportunity

It’s not hyperbole to declare Saturday’s game at Ole Miss for what it is – the beginning on a generational opportunity for Kentucky football. Moreover, we will learn in the coming weeks if 2022 is another successful season or the one by which all others are compared, past and future.
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
OXFORD, MS
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Beating Brain Drain: Gift to the University of Mississippi’s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence Aims to Keep graduates in Mississippi

With a gift of $62,500 to the University of Mississippi‘s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence, the family of Charles Holder Jr. hopes to keep graduates in the state while also honoring their father. The gift establishes the Charles B. Holder Jr. Scholarship Endowment in honor of Holder, who...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA, MS
flagpole.com

Remembering the Riots When James Meredith Integrated Ole Miss 60 Years Ago

“He went down to Oxford Town/ Guns and clubs followed him down/ All because his face was brown/ Better get away from Oxford Town.” So sang Bob Dylan after a mob of white supremacist rioters surged through the campus of the University of Mississippi after a young Black man named James Meredith was admitted to the long-segregated Ole Miss in 1962.
OXFORD, MS
umc.edu

School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
WALLS, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS
Oxford Eagle

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
