Class AAA No. 8 Bridgeport (4-1) hits the road tonight for a showdown with No. 1 Parkersburg South (5-0) tonight at the Erickson All-Sports Complex in Parkersburg. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on 103.3 WKMZ and also be available on www.bridgeportindianslfootball.com and the new Bridgeport Sports Radio APP. The Voice of the Indians Travis Jones will provide play-by-play, with Chris George on color commentary and Brent Kimble providing sideline reports.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO