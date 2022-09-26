Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
Prep Volleyball: Greenbrier West sweeps Liberty and PikeView
Greenbrier West came to Glen Daniel Tuesday night riding a 10-match winning streak. When the Cavaliers loaded up to head home to Charmco, the streak had grown to 12 after a tri-match sweep of PikeView and Liberty. The Cavaliers kept the winning momentum going with a 2-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-17)...
Tug Valley adds Logan to already tough 2022-23 hoop schedule
NAUGATUCK – Tug Valley's already difficult 2022-23 boys' basketball just got that much more difficult. TVHS recently added a home-and-away series with Class AAA state title contender Logan to its schedule. The Panthers are slated to host the Wildcats on Dec. 13 in Naugatuck then play the return game...
connect-bridgeport.com
No. 8 Bridgeport, Top-Rated Parkersburg South Set to Clash in Battle of Class AAA Heavyweights
Class AAA No. 8 Bridgeport (4-1) hits the road tonight for a showdown with No. 1 Parkersburg South (5-0) tonight at the Erickson All-Sports Complex in Parkersburg. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on 103.3 WKMZ and also be available on www.bridgeportindianslfootball.com and the new Bridgeport Sports Radio APP. The Voice of the Indians Travis Jones will provide play-by-play, with Chris George on color commentary and Brent Kimble providing sideline reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prep Volleyball: Wyoming East, Independence and James Monroe split tri-match
Wyoming East head volleyball coach Tabitha Lusk expressed before the season started that she felt like her young team would turn some heads this year. People are starting to take notice. Coming off a solid performance at the Nicholas County Invitational, the Warriors split a tri-match Thursday night with James...
lootpress.com
Prep Soccer: Basham scores four goals in win over Bluefield
Bluefield – Mercer Christian defeated Bluefield 5-3 Thursday night at the East River Soccer Complex. Shaye Basham was a force again for the Cavaliers, netting four goals and assisting on a fifth to MJ Patton. Karis Trump had five saves in the win. Will Looney led Bluefield with two...
Comments / 0