High School

Prep Volleyball: Greenbrier West sweeps Liberty and PikeView

Greenbrier West came to Glen Daniel Tuesday night riding a 10-match winning streak. When the Cavaliers loaded up to head home to Charmco, the streak had grown to 12 after a tri-match sweep of PikeView and Liberty. The Cavaliers kept the winning momentum going with a 2-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-17)...
CHARMCO, WV
No. 8 Bridgeport, Top-Rated Parkersburg South Set to Clash in Battle of Class AAA Heavyweights

Class AAA No. 8 Bridgeport (4-1) hits the road tonight for a showdown with No. 1 Parkersburg South (5-0) tonight at the Erickson All-Sports Complex in Parkersburg. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on 103.3 WKMZ and also be available on www.bridgeportindianslfootball.com and the new Bridgeport Sports Radio APP. The Voice of the Indians Travis Jones will provide play-by-play, with Chris George on color commentary and Brent Kimble providing sideline reports.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Prep Soccer: Basham scores four goals in win over Bluefield

Bluefield – Mercer Christian defeated Bluefield 5-3 Thursday night at the East River Soccer Complex. Shaye Basham was a force again for the Cavaliers, netting four goals and assisting on a fifth to MJ Patton. Karis Trump had five saves in the win. Will Looney led Bluefield with two...
BLUEFIELD, WV

