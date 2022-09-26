Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Kumul Bids for 5% Santos Stake in PNG LNG
Denmark's Prime Minister said gas leaks from the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea were the result of "deliberate actions." If EU member states will continue to nationalize energy companies, then they need to guarantee energy security by clinching upstream deals.
energyintel.com
Total, CNOOC Press Ahead With Uganda Oil Project
TotalEnergies and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) are pressing ahead with the Lake Albert oil project in Uganda, despite recent calls from the European Parliament for parts of it to be reviewed on environmental and humanitarian grounds. Oil prices fell back on Thursday as the US dollar strengthened and...
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
energyintel.com
Nord Stream Repair No Easy Matter
Damage from alleged explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea could be difficult to repair and will be complicated by growing Western sanctions against working with Russia, according to a well-placed industry source. Danish and Swedish investigators continue their work at two leaks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia in defiance of international law. The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia’s legislature, leaders of the country’s financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his nation was making an “accelerated” bid to join the NATO military alliance. President Joe Biden said of Putin’s steps: “Make no mistake: These actions have no legitimacy.” He said the new financial penalties will impose costs on people and companies inside and outside of Russia “that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.”
energyintel.com
Europe Loads Up on Russian Crude Ahead of Ban
European refiners have been loading up on Russian crude and buying more Norwegian and US crude as they prepare for the start of the EU's ban on crude imports from Russia, which is now just over two months away. Front-month Brent is now at its lowest level since Jan. 14,...
energyintel.com
Fergana Refinery Gets Upgrade
As the energy war escalates, Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine, while the two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast on Wednesday but will likely impact energy markets well into next month. Their MOU is the latest sign of how Brazil is...
energyintel.com
Oil Prices Retreat as Volatility Subsides
Oil prices retreated on Thursday as the US dollar strengthened and sentiment on equities markets turned sour again on poor global economic prospects. New York state is joining California in phasing out conventional car sales by 2035, deepening risks for fuel demand. Traders increasingly believe Russia will fail to keep...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
energyintel.com
Russia to Test First Domestic Fracking Fleet
Gazprom Neft and Russian services company Mecamineft signed an agreement last week to carry out field tests of Russia's first hydraulic fracturing fleet. As the energy war escalates, Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine, while the two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged. The G7 price cap will set a...
energyintel.com
TotalEnergies Inks Winter LNG Supply Contract With Greek Depa
Greek gas importer Depa has agreed to a winter LNG supply contract with French major TotalEnergies for the November 2022 — March 2023 period as the country looks to gradually wean itself off Russian gas. The Sakhalin-2 project's new operator says it has signed almost all long-term LNG supply...
energyintel.com
Viewpoint: EU State Champions Need to Clinch Upstream Deals
Germany has taken the plunge and fully nationalized utility Uniper following months of bleeding money into it. And Berlin is now reportedly looking to gobble up Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania. If the creation of new state-backed energy champions is where the wind is blowing in Western Europe, then the region must not waste time to capitalize on its new change of strategy. Through these state-owned firms, EU countries can take control of their energy systems and security. To do so, they must now invest in upstream gas and LNG export projects globally to ensure a steady supply of energy for the region. And the time is right for this to happen.
energyintel.com
Offshore Emissions Detection Ready for Primetime
Montreal-based emissions monitoring firm GHGSat said last week that it had detected the "smallest offshore methane emission ever seen from space," representing another step forward in the energy industry's push toward greater environmental, social and governance accountability. New York state is joining California in phasing out conventional car sales by...
energyintel.com
Russian Majors Keep Targets But Challenges Grow
Russian oil producers remain committed to their strategic development plans despite sanctions against the country's economy and oil and gas sector. As the energy war escalates, Russia could halt gas transit via Ukraine, while the two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast on...
energyintel.com
Philippines' Developer Delays Terminal Commissioning
Singapore-based infrastructure developer AG&P has delayed the commissioning of its planned LNG terminal in the Philippines. Commissioning is now expected in the first quarter of next year instead of the fourth quarter this year, representing a second delay for the new terminal. The Sakhalin-2 project's new operator says it has...
energyintel.com
Price Cap Response in Moscow's Hands
The Kremlin will dictate how Russian oil companies deal with the G7's price cap on Russian oil exports. Political factors will outweigh everything else, even if there is an economic case for Russian producers to sell their oil under the parameters of the cap. It is important not to give in to pressure from the West, since concessions could encourage more Western sanctions and restrictions in the future, Russian market players believe. Details of the cap have been slow to emerge, but the idea is to set Russian export prices below market levels to restrict Moscow's income but above its production costs to keep Russian oil flowing — and hopefully avoid a global price spike. Traders see flaws in the system though and say it will be easy to evade and difficult to enforce. Yevgeny Tolochek, CEO of midsized Russian independent producer Russneft, does not rule out that the cap could work in favor of Russian exporters — if it is set at an acceptable level and if the ruble/dollar exchange rate improves. In what could be an indicator of an acceptable level, Russneft's 2023 budget is based on a $69/bbl Urals price, while benchmark Brent crude now trades near $90/bbl. Tolochek said Russneft would like to see an exchange rate of 80 rubles to one US dollar, compared to 58 rubles now. But he emphasized that Moscow would have the final say on how firms proceed.
energyintel.com
Signposts for Momentum
The Ukraine conflict has pushed the energy transition toward a “slower now, faster later” pathway, our analysis shows, but has also sparked many uncertainties about its pace and shape. This memo highlights five areas to monitor for changes in trajectory, ahead of next week’s Energy Intelligence Forum.
energyintel.com
Industry Remains Skeptical of IRA Impacts: Survey
US oil and gas executives remain wary of the effects the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have on their businesses, according to the latest energy industry survey conducted by the Dallas Federal Reserve, particularly when it comes to methane fees. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast...
energyintel.com
EU Loses Out as Turkey Gobbles Up Caspian Gas
The EU looks certain to be disappointed in its hopes to secure extra gas from Azerbaijan to replace dwindling imports from Russia. Turkey has made it clear that any additional volumes destined to be transported by the Southern Corridor pipeline system across its territory will in fact be hungrily mopped up by itself as Ankara exercises its legal right to the gas.
energyintel.com
West African Sellers Hope Low Price Will Lend Support
Nigeria's national oil company is slashing selling prices to reduce an October overhang and stimulate purchases of November cargoes. Angola hopes a low flat price and a less backwardated curve will help restore sales to China to former levels. Rising freight costs are a growing concern for West African exporters.
energyintel.com
India Seeks Quick End to Russia’s Ukraine War
Like China, India has faced criticism for not condemning Russia's invasion on Ukraine and instead helping to finance the war by lapping up discounted Russian barrels. But India is also concerned: The prolonged war is causing food and fuel shortages, and seen as weakening Moscow while strengthening rival China in Eurasia.
Comments / 0