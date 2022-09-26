ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

abcnews4.com

Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Illumination Charleston

Illumination Charleston is an overall event weekend with our partners, Explore Charleston and Southern Living from December 1st through 4th. During this exciting weekend, Historic Charleston Foundation will host a series of four lectures from esteemed and talented designers from across the country that align with their overall mission of historic preservation.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sandbag pick-up locations in the Lowcountry

UPDATE: These are the locations (North Charleston, Georgetown, and Berkeley County) with sandbag pickup locations for Thursday. Sandbags for North Charleston residents can still be obtained on a first come first serve basis today while supplies last at the following locations:. North Charleston Athletic Center. North Charleston Aquatics Center. Georgetown:
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

A Lowcountry women was double lucky in the lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry women had special lottery luck as her lottery numbers won her $ 100,000 and $ 300. She won both prizes playing Palmetto Cash 5. I was so excited,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’ve been playing for a long time.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach prepares for Hurricane Ian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beach communities are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast. On Tuesday afternoon on Folly Beach, however, beachgoers flocked to the shore, aware of the threat expected to be knocking on the Lowcountry’s doorstep in a matter of days.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Lowcountry cities offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the majority of the Lowcountry. The watch is in effect until 11:12 a.m. Friday in Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, and Jasper counties. It was issued at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Tropical Storm, not hurricane conditions, are likely within...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry cities & counties announce closures amid Hurricane Ian

Lowcountry cities and counties have announced government closures due to inclement weather. Animal control (Contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for animal emergencies) YMCA. Senior centers will be closed Friday (Faith Sellers and David Sojourner) Closures on Thursday through Friday:. DD2 and DD4 schools have moved to eLearning Thursday...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry shelters need emergency fosters & volunteers for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian is right around the corner and shelters in the Lowcountry need help more than ever this week. The Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, and other shelters need emergency fosters. "We want to help our shelters throughout the southeast whenever there is a storm,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
abcnews4.com

Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm on Thursday, still making its way towards S.C. coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Hurricane Center update at 5 a.m. on Thursday indicated Ian had been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65 mph. Flooding continues to subside along the west coast of Florida, but the threat continues for portions of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas through Friday, according to Storm Tracker Meteorologist Charistin Clark.
FLORIDA STATE
abcnews4.com

CCSD board finalizes plans for new District 9 elementary school on John's Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees finalized plans for a new District 9 school. "The new school will be designed for 700 students, but we will factor in up to 900 students for future growth. We will make space on the property for 900 students," Executive Director of Capital Programs Jasmeen Shaw said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Person found dead after large apartment fire in Summerville early Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to Summerville's PIO, one person died in the apartment complex fire. It took three hours and 50 firefighters from SFC, North Charleston, and Dorchester County to extinguish the fire. Three Summerville police officers were taken to the hospital for injuries but have been...
