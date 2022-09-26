Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
abcnews4.com
Illumination Charleston
Illumination Charleston is an overall event weekend with our partners, Explore Charleston and Southern Living from December 1st through 4th. During this exciting weekend, Historic Charleston Foundation will host a series of four lectures from esteemed and talented designers from across the country that align with their overall mission of historic preservation.
abcnews4.com
Sandbag pick-up locations in the Lowcountry
UPDATE: These are the locations (North Charleston, Georgetown, and Berkeley County) with sandbag pickup locations for Thursday. Sandbags for North Charleston residents can still be obtained on a first come first serve basis today while supplies last at the following locations:. North Charleston Athletic Center. North Charleston Aquatics Center. Georgetown:
abcnews4.com
While storm preparations continue, some drainage ditches in Charleston are left neglected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drainage ditches are important for keeping Lowcountry neighborhoods above water. While crews work to make sure those drains are well maintained and ready for storms, the ditches in people's backyards can often remain overlooked. Isaac Washington says in all the years he has been in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
A Lowcountry women was double lucky in the lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry women had special lottery luck as her lottery numbers won her $ 100,000 and $ 300. She won both prizes playing Palmetto Cash 5. I was so excited,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’ve been playing for a long time.”
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach prepares for Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beach communities are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as Hurricane Ian makes its way to the Florida coast. On Tuesday afternoon on Folly Beach, however, beachgoers flocked to the shore, aware of the threat expected to be knocking on the Lowcountry’s doorstep in a matter of days.
abcnews4.com
LIST: Lowcountry cities offer free sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Much of Lowcountry South Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the coast of Florida. While its too early to tell the exact track Ian will take, the Lowcountry is expected to experience tropical impacts from the storm, with the possibility of rain, flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.
abcnews4.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the majority of the Lowcountry. The watch is in effect until 11:12 a.m. Friday in Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, and Jasper counties. It was issued at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Tropical Storm, not hurricane conditions, are likely within...
RELATED PEOPLE
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant sandbag distribution Wednesday 10 a.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Sand and sandbags will be available to residents of Mount Pleasant today, September 27th, at 10 a.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per person.
abcnews4.com
Emergency shelters, parking garages to open Thursday in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tri-County leaders held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to prepare Charleston-area residents for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Leaders urge residents of low-lying or flood-prone areas to relocate ahead of the storm's arrival. "This storm will be dangerous, and it needs to be taken...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry cities & counties announce closures amid Hurricane Ian
Lowcountry cities and counties have announced government closures due to inclement weather. Animal control (Contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for animal emergencies) YMCA. Senior centers will be closed Friday (Faith Sellers and David Sojourner) Closures on Thursday through Friday:. DD2 and DD4 schools have moved to eLearning Thursday...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry shelters need emergency fosters & volunteers for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian is right around the corner and shelters in the Lowcountry need help more than ever this week. The Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, and other shelters need emergency fosters. "We want to help our shelters throughout the southeast whenever there is a storm,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
abcnews4.com
Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm on Thursday, still making its way towards S.C. coast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Hurricane Center update at 5 a.m. on Thursday indicated Ian had been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65 mph. Flooding continues to subside along the west coast of Florida, but the threat continues for portions of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas through Friday, according to Storm Tracker Meteorologist Charistin Clark.
abcnews4.com
Summerville community plagued by past flooding worries about impacts of Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It remains to be seen exactly what Ian will bring our way this weekend, but residents of a Summerville community are worried about potential flooding after a history of problems in the past. ABC News 4’s Sean Mahoney reported on this area near main street...
abcnews4.com
CCSD board finalizes plans for new District 9 elementary school on John's Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees finalized plans for a new District 9 school. "The new school will be designed for 700 students, but we will factor in up to 900 students for future growth. We will make space on the property for 900 students," Executive Director of Capital Programs Jasmeen Shaw said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Person found dead after large apartment fire in Summerville early Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to Summerville's PIO, one person died in the apartment complex fire. It took three hours and 50 firefighters from SFC, North Charleston, and Dorchester County to extinguish the fire. Three Summerville police officers were taken to the hospital for injuries but have been...
abcnews4.com
MUSC offers innovative physical therapy program specifically for injured athletes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Working to bridge the gap. It’s become the latest goal at MUSC, working with injured athletes in a new, innovative way to get them off the sidelines and back in the game the right way. It started as nothing more than a pitch from...
abcnews4.com
North Main Street in Summerville back open after reported gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:55pm): North Main Street is back open to the public. Summerville Officers have responded to a gas leak at 605 North Main Street. Several fire trucks are on the scene as of noon and officers are helping with traffic control. Part of North Main...
Comments / 0