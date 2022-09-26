Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels NL East Team is Favorite to Sign Trea Turner
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner figures to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this coming offseason, with several contenders in need of a shortstop. USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale ran down the numbers last week and came away with one team he considers the favorite to sign Turner.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Has a Return Date Set
Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been out for over a month with a right forearm strain that was only supposed to sideline him for two weeks. After a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, L.A. manager Dave Roberts had an exciting update on the guy who led the National League in ERA at the time of his injury.
Dodgers Schedule: Legendary Broadcaster Jaime Jarrin to be Honored for 64th and Final Season
“The Spanish Voice of the Dodgers”, Jaime Jarrin, will officially be ending his tenure and is set to be honored on October 1. Last week, Jarrin along with Manny Mota, Rick Monday, Steve Yeagar, Fernando Valenzuela, and Pepe Yñiguez were honored along with 72 other employees for over 25 years of service within the organization.
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Has His Eye on a Playoff Roster Spot
Last night the Dodgers earned win number 108 on the season. The hero of the game — aside from the light’s-out work from the bullpen — was utility man, Miguel Vargas. The rookie connected on a three-run single that proved to be the difference maker in the final matchup between the Dodgers and Padres in the regular season.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Weird Moment With a Baseball Draws Yasiel Puig Reaction
To become a professional baseball player and to excel at your craft, you’re going to have to love the game. It’s clear Clayton Kershaw is one of the best pitchers of our generation for following these rules, but it’s hard to imagine this is what he meant by loving the game.
Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Activated; Phil Bickford Sent To IL
The Dodgers activated pitcher Yency Almonte who was placed on IL in the beginning of August with right elbow tightness. Almonte was expected to make a quicker recovery but all that now remains in the past as he looks to make an immediate impact for the Dodgers bullpen. This brings...
Dodgers News: Andre Jackson’s Focus on ‘Staying Present,’ Breathing Pays Big Dividends
Dodgers pitcher Andre Jackson hasn’t had the season he had envisioned. After pitching pretty well in 10 games for Los Angeles in 2021, Jackson came into 2022 on the 40-man roster and expecting to get some playing time in the big leagues. Instead, he spent most of the season...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Historic Regular Season Win Total
History has been made. For a franchise as storied as the Dodgers, history rings through in all facets of the organization in its nearly 140 years of existence making win number 107 that much sweeter. There’s still work to be done, but even athletes and coaches can learn to soak...
Dodgers: One Reason Why Craig Kimbrel Might Sneak Onto the Playoff Roster
Craig Kimbrel set a new career high with his seventh loss of the season last night. The run he allowed was unearned because the runner who scored was only on base because Rob Manfred makes everything worse, but when the run ultimately scores because you walk back-to-back hitters with two outs, you don’t really get much benefit of the doubt.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Chooses Words Carefully When Talking Craig Kimbrel’s Future
In a game that was supposed to be the franchise setting win for the Dodgers, the Padres took advantage of miscues and kept the Dodgers on their toes all game long. When the Dodgers failed to score in the top of the 10th inning, Dave Roberts sent Craig Kimbrel to the mound to try and save the game.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Alludes to Closer by Committee for Postseason
When the Dodgers traded for Craig Kimbrel during spring training, the plan was for him to be their closer. After losing Kenley Jansen in free agency, Los Angeles added what they hoped would be stability at the backend of the bullpen by acquiring the only active pitcher with more saves than Jansen.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Addresses Sluggish LA Offense
When the Dodgers won their 107th game of the season, it was almost in spite of themselves. A day after stranding 14 runners on base in a 4-3, extra-inning loss to San Diego, the LA beat the Padres, 1-0, in another extra-inning game that saw them leave another 11 runners on.
Dodgers Injury News, Sloppy Defense, Bellinger’s New Swing and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
With the season winding down, it’s all about buttoning up a few loose ends for the Dodgers. Injuries are at the top of the list highlighted by the unexpected loss of Dustin May to a back issue. But, before we get into all of that, we have to talk...
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Closes In On Personal Hitting Goal
With the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the team has reached 106 wins for the second straight season to tie for the franchise record and march towards setting a new one. LA has also clinched home field advantage through the NLCS thanks to their All-Star studded and Cy Young/NL MVP hopefuls ringing throughout the roster.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Comes Out of Rehab Outing Well
It’s about time for some good news for Dodgers fans as Tony Gonsolin inches his way closer to a return. Gonsolin has been on the IL with a forearm injury and was arguably the Dodgers top pitcher before going down. Luckily, LA has been able to manage fine for...
Dodgers Insider Says Padres Aren’t a Threat to LA in the Playoffs
Dodgers Insider David Vassegh joined the guys on AM570 this week to talk about the Dodgers. As the team finishes their final regular season series of the year against the Padres, Vassegh was asked if San Diego posed a threat to the Dodgers in the playoffs. The Padres haven’t yet...
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Thinks He Can Still Contribute to Postseason Roster
The latest chapter in the Craig Kimbrel saga went down last night, and it was filled with hope and optimism followed by disbelief and despair. Or at least some version of despair, the kind you feel when your favorite team loses a game that doesn’t actually matter. The reason...
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Away from Team for Personal Reasons
Trayce Thompson was scratched from Thursday’s lineup for personal reasons, and won’t be with the team for their final road game of the regular season. He’s expected to rejoin the team in Los Angeles tomorrow, as they get set for their final series of the regular season against the Rockies.
Dodgers Highlights: Vargas Leads Boys in Blue to Victory in San Diego
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 5-2, to win their final regular-season series against the little brothers down south. Andrew Heaney earned the win with four shutout innings as the “bulk” guy after Brusdar Graterol served as the opener. Heaney allowed only three hits and one walk, striking out six in his four scoreless innings.
