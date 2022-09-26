ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Has a Return Date Set

Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been out for over a month with a right forearm strain that was only supposed to sideline him for two weeks. After a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, L.A. manager Dave Roberts had an exciting update on the guy who led the National League in ERA at the time of his injury.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Closes In On Personal Hitting Goal

With the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the team has reached 106 wins for the second straight season to tie for the franchise record and march towards setting a new one. LA has also clinched home field advantage through the NLCS thanks to their All-Star studded and Cy Young/NL MVP hopefuls ringing throughout the roster.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

