UISD recognizes work of attendance clerks and officers
United Independent School District Attendance Clerks and Officers were present Tuesday for one of the biggest recognitions they have received in their careers. For the first time, a day-long event was planned at the district level to celebrate their daily contributions to student success. The day started at the Student Activity Center with a proclamation from the City of Laredo recognizing this week as "Attendance Clerk and Attendance Officer Week."
Sheriff's Office recognized after 'amazing' inspection success
The Webb County Jail proudly declared that it had passed its inspection for the 14th consecutive year earlier this month, and Sheriff Martin Cuellar -- with a room full of deputies at his back -- was recognized by Webb County leaders this week on over a decade of successful inspections.
USBP: 1 dead after group crosses Rio Grande into Laredo
An individual was found dead in the Laredo area among a lost group that had been traveling without necessary supplies for days. The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Thursday that one person was found dead among a group of 10 persons who had crossed the border illegally via the Rio Grande.
LISD honors Johnny Mayers, former educator and rancher
The Laredo Independent School District Board of Trustees dedicated the new Nixon High School Agricultural Building in memory of former educator, the late Johnny Mayers. Mayers was a vocational agricultural teacher at Nixon and Martin High School. He also served as the district’s first Vocational Director for LISD for 14 years.
Webb Co. declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Following this week's proclamation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Webb County leaders, local advocate organizations and the Sheriff’s Department proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during an event Wednesday. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, the awareness month had originally evolved from the Day of Unity...
Stash house with 26 people inside found in central Laredo
A stash house was recently discovered in central Laredo after a call from a concerned citizen. The incident occurred on Monday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. A call from a Laredoan alerted law enforcement to the possible stash house in the area of East Musser Street. The U.S. Border...
Laredo economic leaders embrace LEDC's Pathways for Trade Symposium
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This week, one of the most important business conferences held in the Gateway City occurred in Laredo as the Laredo Economic Development Corporation hosted the 29th annual Pathways for Trade Symposium. The theme of the symposium focused on Port...
Laredo College to celebrate its 75th anniversary
Laredo College will be celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing education for Webb, Jim Hogg and Zapata County. As Sept. 28 marks the occasion of what was first Laredo Junior College, the school will host a celebration to commemorate its history and legacy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Kazen Student Center.
Vehicle drove on wrong side of highway in Laredo smuggling attempt
An individual attempting to smuggle individuals into the country illegally inadvertently drove down the wrong side of the highway, grabbing the attention of law enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated that the incident occurred on Wednesday along Interstate-35, north of Laredo. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents reportedly witnessed a...
Blotter: The most notable arrests, mugshots in Laredo last month
In the Gateway City, crime doesn't pay. We've collected the mugshots of nearly 80 notable arrests by the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriffs Office during August 2022. Criminals in Laredo were arrested on various charges, including sexual assault of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Insects in food-prep area, holes in walls: Latest Laredo health inspections
The latest health inspections from the Laredo Health Department show which restaurants in the city have violations. Common violations include expired city food permits, temperature logs not being updated, employees not completing proper training, and equipment not being stored properly. Past inspections have revealed more unusual violations though, such as fly traps set in the kitchen and paint brushes being used to butter bread.
Laredo International Airport to hold disaster drill Wednesday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Laredo International Airport will be undergoing a disaster drill on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., and officials have cautioned area residents about street closures around Maher Avenue and the presence of numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel. The...
LPD: Teen arrested for pulling knife on neighbors over parking space
A Laredo teenager was wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a knife over a parking space. LPD announced on Thursday that Angel Villalobos was Laredo Crime Stoppers' Most Wanted individual this week. He was found and later arrested later same day, police confirmed. Villalobos...
Best cities for vegetarians, vegans: Laredo near bottom in multiple categories
On Monday, financial website WalletHub released a roundup of the best cities for vegetarians and vegans. While a number of Lone Star metros made the top 30, Laredo was listed as the No. 1 town for vegans and vegetarians when it comes to affordability. Best cities for vegans and vegetarians.
Laredo man rescued from burning vehicle
A Laredo man was rescued from a burning vehicle last week. The incident occurred last Wednesday at the corner of McPherson and Del Mar. The U.S. Border Patrol stated two of its agents were patrolling the area when it saw a vehicle in flames. The agents fortunately had a fire...
11 things to do in Laredo this weekend
Looking for something to do in the Gateway City? Look no further!. This weekend has plenty in store for Laredoans looking for a night out in the streets of Laredo. From live music to comedy to a painting class, you're sure to find something to do with our guide to the weekend.
