United Independent School District Attendance Clerks and Officers were present Tuesday for one of the biggest recognitions they have received in their careers. For the first time, a day-long event was planned at the district level to celebrate their daily contributions to student success. The day started at the Student Activity Center with a proclamation from the City of Laredo recognizing this week as "Attendance Clerk and Attendance Officer Week."

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO