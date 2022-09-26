TAMIU was selected to receive the Betty Flores Academy of Honor Scholarship, where five master education pursuing students benefited from splitting $25,000. Farm Credit Bank of Texas serves the credit needs of farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural homeowners throughout the states of Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico. The Academy of Honor is an award the Bank presents to those who have distinguished themselves in service and leadership to Farm Credit and the agriculture industry, according to TAMIU.

