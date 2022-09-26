Read full article on original website
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire begins creating unhealthy to hazardous conditions in Northern California
A wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada mountains is creating hazardous conditions in Northern California, choking the air with smoke as strong winds complicate firefighting efforts.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
'Tsunami'-like floodwaters kill at least 10 in Italy as people climb trees to find safety
Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall have swept through several towns in a hilly region of central Italy, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing, authorities said. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up trees to await rescue. “It wasn’t a water bomb, it was a tsunami,” Riccardo...
The Weather Channel
Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath
Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
West Coast Storm Promises Drought Relief for Parched Northern California
The storm is expected to bring steady rain to the northern two-thirds of California for a longer period of time
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Heavy Rains and Floods to Southern California
Hurricane Kay will unleash heavy rainfalls in Southern California, causing a surge of moisture, flash floods, and small flooding, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecast. The weather is expected to lighten up on Monday. The same report showed that Hurricane Kay will likely bring around...
Hurricane tips: What you should do to prepare
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking from August through October. If you live in an area that’s prone to these devastating storms, it’s important to take some time to prepare. From stocking up on supplies to creating an evacuation plan, read on...
News4Jax.com
Storm Surge: What is it? And what types of hurricanes create the most devastating and deadly surge?
When a hurricane threatens the United States, a lot of attention is focused on the path and the wind speed. Storm surge can be just as important to monitor, because it can quickly cause extreme destruction and death. So what is storm surge? Simply put, it’s the amount of seawater...
Pinellas lifts evacuation orders, effective 9 a.m. Thursday
Pinellas County residents who evacuated from their homes under county order in anticipation of Hurricane Ian can return Thursday morning. The county announced it would lift evacuation orders — issued earlier this week for residents in zones A, B and C, and for mobile and manufactured homes — effective 9 a.m. Thursday.
Western US cooling off after record-smashing heat wave
After a heat wave shattered records in portions of the West, a cooldown, and perhaps some rain, is finally in sight. After weeks of abnormal weather in the western half of the country, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a cooldown is in sight for many. For some, this temperature change will be accompanied by a surge in monsoonal moisture, providing drought relief during a typically dry time of year.
