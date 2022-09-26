After a heat wave shattered records in portions of the West, a cooldown, and perhaps some rain, is finally in sight. After weeks of abnormal weather in the western half of the country, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a cooldown is in sight for many. For some, this temperature change will be accompanied by a surge in monsoonal moisture, providing drought relief during a typically dry time of year.

FRESNO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO