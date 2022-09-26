ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes

The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
ENVIRONMENT
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Heavy Rains and Floods to Southern California

Hurricane Kay will unleash heavy rainfalls in Southern California, causing a surge of moisture, flash floods, and small flooding, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecast. The weather is expected to lighten up on Monday. The same report showed that Hurricane Kay will likely bring around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hurricane tips: What you should do to prepare

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking from August through October. If you live in an area that’s prone to these devastating storms, it’s important to take some time to prepare. From stocking up on supplies to creating an evacuation plan, read on...
ENVIRONMENT
Western US cooling off after record-smashing heat wave

After a heat wave shattered records in portions of the West, a cooldown, and perhaps some rain, is finally in sight. After weeks of abnormal weather in the western half of the country, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a cooldown is in sight for many. For some, this temperature change will be accompanied by a surge in monsoonal moisture, providing drought relief during a typically dry time of year.
FRESNO, CA

