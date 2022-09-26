319 animals illegally killed so far during fall season, DWR says; two to three big game animals reported in Cache Valley

September is almost over, but I am just now feeling the change of seasons where I can leave behind the Bear Lake summer people who want what they want—and they want it NOW. The visitors are mostly gone. Everything has slowed down. The weather may be cooler, but the tourism pressure is over. You can see it in the relieved faces of the hard-working Bear Lakers. All summer, concerned seasonal residents (who now have already taken off for Tucson or Texas) asked me if I have spent a winter here. Yes I have, I tell them. I didn’t find it much different than the winters I spent in Colorado and Montana. But depending on who you talk to, this past Bear Lake winter was either milder than usual or colder than usual, with lots of snow or hardly any snow at all.

