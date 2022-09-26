Read full article on original website
KTBS
Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax
Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
thecentersquare.com
Alabama invests gas tax funds into road, bridge projects
(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding. Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Oklahoma Residents Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Hurricane Ian struck the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The storm blows in as many Floridians have moved away. The parents of News 9 traffic anchor and Meteorologist Hannah Scholl said she warned them to get out of the way of the storm. "She very early on said,...
KOCO
Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Utility crews head for Florida; another state's attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
About 100 ComEd workers are heading south to answer the call from Florida power companies anticipating the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The near Category 5 storm is making landfall Wednesday with winds approaching 160 mph. About 150 contractors from the Chicago-area were also heading south to assist with power restoration.
KOCO
Oklahoma's grocery tax to stay for now, despite Stitt's call for meaningful inflation relief
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's grocery tax is here to stay for now as state Senate leadership confirmed that eliminating it would not be considered during a special session this week. Gov. Kevin Stitt called on lawmakers Tuesday to take action, conveying a message he's delivered before – he wants...
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
Oklahoma lawmakers to allocate $1.87 billion in special session
Oklahoma lawmakers are expected to allocate nearly all the state’s $1.87 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds in a special session. The post Oklahoma lawmakers to allocate $1.87 billion in special session appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Jena Nelson holds slight lead over Ryan Walters for Oklahoma state superintendent, poll shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — Exclusive polling shows that Democrat Jena Nelson has a 5-point lead over Republican Ryan Walters, the current secretary of education, in the race for Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction. Among likely voters, a KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll found that Nelson leads Walters 49% to...
“This is an Oklahoma issue”: Interim study scrutinizes OTA turnpike plan
Plans for Oklahoma Turnpike expansion continue to cause concern for many people across the state.
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
thecentersquare.com
Mississippi governor sends National Guard troops to Florida
(The Center Square) – Mississippi is sending aid to Florida in the form of National Guard manpower. With Hurricane Ian making landfall near North Captiva Island in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves, at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to make available 20 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard for emergency response mission in the Sunshine State.
thecentersquare.com
WV Gov. Justice will again propose ending state income tax
(The Center Square) – West Virginia officials are again working on drafting a bill to phase out West Virginia’s income tax, which will be introduced to the legislature, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy announced late Tuesday afternoon. “We are starting the process right now, in 2022, of proposing...
thecentersquare.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Could Hurricane Ian affect Oklahoma’s already-increasing gas prices?
There's potential that the current uptick in prices Oklahomans are seeing at the pump could increase further, depending on where Ian hits.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
