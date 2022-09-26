OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO