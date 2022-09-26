ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Alabama invests gas tax funds into road, bridge projects

(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding. Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
ALABAMA STATE
KOCO

Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety

(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Mississippi governor sends National Guard troops to Florida

(The Center Square) – Mississippi is sending aid to Florida in the form of National Guard manpower. With Hurricane Ian making landfall near North Captiva Island in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves, at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to make available 20 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard for emergency response mission in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

WV Gov. Justice will again propose ending state income tax

(The Center Square) – West Virginia officials are again working on drafting a bill to phase out West Virginia’s income tax, which will be introduced to the legislature, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy announced late Tuesday afternoon. “We are starting the process right now, in 2022, of proposing...
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
TEXAS STATE

