Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury
It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo too beautiful to play quarterback?
A rant by a 49ers legend draws back into the spotlight the vitriol Garoppolo seems to inspire for his appearance.
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs on Lamar Jackson contract situation: 'Very uncharacteristic for Baltimore'
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In a young crop of quarterbacks featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, Jackson is arguably the best. Still, he's now three weeks into the 2022 NFL season and he's yet to receive a contract...
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Bomani Jones gleefully shreds 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'He just ain't it'
"I know that people have a bit of an emotional attachment to Jimmy Garoppolo that I find to be peculiar, but he just ain't it."
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
Eli Manning Throws Hilarious Shot At Broncos’ Russell Wilson
One of the best things about Monday Night Football since the 2021 season is the Manningcast that ESPN has. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning commentate the game, giving the feeling of you just watching the game at home with friends, breaking things down in their own unique style. They also break down quarterbacks extremely well, which is something Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have an issue with now.
Ryan Fitzpatrick becomes emotional while discussing former teammate Tua Tagovailoa's injury
The Miami Dolphins were one of the many stops Ryan Fitzpatrick made during his 17-year NFL career. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Dolphins. It was the 2020 season when he served as a mentor to first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa. Before he signed with Washington and...
The Commanders May Already Be Doomed For Week 4
The Washington Commanders are on a free fall during the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They haven’t had success since their season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, Washington lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 2 by nine points, and it could have been...
Broncos vs. Raiders broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (2-1) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will be televised regionally on CBS. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Justin Jefferson admits he nearly lost his cool in win over Lions
Following his record-breaking performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has had a rough go of things the last two weeks. Limited to just three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson admitted that the multiple double- and triple-teams he now sees on a regular basis thanks to his new superstar status has been exasperating.
Matt Canada Has Message For Steelers Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to find offensive success this season, which has been a two-year theme for this team. With a new quarterback and plenty of added pieces over the offseason, the group remains confident that things will click as time moves on. That's been one of many messages...
Jared Goff left stranded on Lions offense amid another injury downgrade
Jared Goff and the 1-2 Detroit Lions may be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks missing several key playmakers. On Thursday’s injury report, nearly the entire Lions offense was either held out of practice or was limited. This in turn included almost all of the key skill players for this offense. This could leave Jared Goff in a difficult position on Sunday.
Revisiting Joe Staley's 2021 comments on Mike McDaniel, Kyle Shanahan
During the 2021 season, former 49ers LT Joe Staley spoke to Niners Nation about Mike McDaniel’s impact behind the scenes and the video is making the rounds while Kyle Shanahan and the Niners struggle.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's recent comments: 'You come at one of us, you come at all of us'
Following the Dolphins win against the Bills last Sunday, WR Tyreek Hill wasted no time before starting to trash talk, specifically his matchup with Bengals CB Eli Apple. "I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy," Hill said to reporters. It didn't take long for...
