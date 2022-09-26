Read full article on original website
Alabama invests gas tax funds into road, bridge projects
(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding. Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
Illinois quick hits: Utility crews head for Florida; another state's attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
About 100 ComEd workers are heading south to answer the call from Florida power companies anticipating the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The near Category 5 storm is making landfall Wednesday with winds approaching 160 mph. About 150 contractors from the Chicago-area were also heading south to assist with power restoration.
Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
How will Hurricane Ian impact East Tennessee?
Ian is going to be much weaker when its remnants approach East Tennessee, but it is still expected to bring widespread rain, especially Saturday.
Florida cities in six of best 20 spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Six of the 20 cities in America with the “best change in unemployment” are in Florida. Hialeah at No. 1, Miami (3), Pembroke Pines (10), St. Petersburg (12), Cape Coral (14), Tampa (15) and Fort Lauderdale (20) were at the top of an average national ranking. The metrics split ranking value 50/50 for a community’s unemployment rate against four timing metrics: change in unemployment from August to July, from August 2021 to August 2022, from August 2020 to August 2022, and from August 2019 to August 2022.
Hurricane Ian, refinery fire impacting Ohio gas prices
(The Center Square) – An unexpected one-two punch continues to move gas prices higher for Ohioans at least in the short term before the switch to winter blends may provide some relief. A fire at an oil refinery in Toledo last week shut down the plant’s operations and is...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4 as Floridians brace for impact
(The Center Square) – Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday afternoon as Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 150 mph. Irma is "knocking on the door of a Category 5 storm,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier Wednesday as the state prepared. The storm, which...
Mississippi governor sends National Guard troops to Florida
(The Center Square) – Mississippi is sending aid to Florida in the form of National Guard manpower. With Hurricane Ian making landfall near North Captiva Island in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves, at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to make available 20 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard for emergency response mission in the Sunshine State.
See the former jobs of the governor of Tennessee
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Tennessee using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois quick hits: Gas prices on the rise; study shows most searched crimes; open houses for IDOT jobs
The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards refineries in Texas and Louisiana.
Halloween Night Check Points
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
DeSantis to reporter: 'Stop politicizing' hurricane response
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against a reporter who he said was trying to politicize the state’s hurricane preparedness efforts. The governor has been giving multiple briefings daily. At one briefing Tuesday, a reporter asked about remarks made by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell earlier in the day.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
Experts: Michigan home-heating costs will jump significantly this winter
(The Center Square) – Hurricanes, refinery fires, record inflation, and the threat of a global recession are combining to promise a winter of economic discontent for many Michigan families. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the winter of 2022-23 will be extraordinarily snowy and cold. “[T]he real shivers might send...
