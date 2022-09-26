ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

thecentersquare.com

Alabama invests gas tax funds into road, bridge projects

(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding. Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
ALABAMA STATE
wmot.org

Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida cities in six of best 20 spots for unemployment change

(The Center Square) – Six of the 20 cities in America with the “best change in unemployment” are in Florida. Hialeah at No. 1, Miami (3), Pembroke Pines (10), St. Petersburg (12), Cape Coral (14), Tampa (15) and Fort Lauderdale (20) were at the top of an average national ranking. The metrics split ranking value 50/50 for a community’s unemployment rate against four timing metrics: change in unemployment from August to July, from August 2021 to August 2022, from August 2020 to August 2022, and from August 2019 to August 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hurricane Ian, refinery fire impacting Ohio gas prices

(The Center Square) – An unexpected one-two punch continues to move gas prices higher for Ohioans at least in the short term before the switch to winter blends may provide some relief. A fire at an oil refinery in Toledo last week shut down the plant’s operations and is...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4 as Floridians brace for impact

(The Center Square) – Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday afternoon as Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 150 mph. Irma is "knocking on the door of a Category 5 storm,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier Wednesday as the state prepared. The storm, which...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Mississippi governor sends National Guard troops to Florida

(The Center Square) – Mississippi is sending aid to Florida in the form of National Guard manpower. With Hurricane Ian making landfall near North Captiva Island in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves, at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to make available 20 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard for emergency response mission in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Gas prices on the rise; study shows most searched crimes; open houses for IDOT jobs

The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards refineries in Texas and Louisiana.
ILLINOIS STATE
radio7media.com

Halloween Night Check Points

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
MEMPHIS, TN
thecentersquare.com

DeSantis to reporter: 'Stop politicizing' hurricane response

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against a reporter who he said was trying to politicize the state’s hurricane preparedness efforts. The governor has been giving multiple briefings daily. At one briefing Tuesday, a reporter asked about remarks made by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell earlier in the day.
FLORIDA STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
MEMPHIS, TN
thecentersquare.com

Experts: Michigan home-heating costs will jump significantly this winter

(The Center Square) – Hurricanes, refinery fires, record inflation, and the threat of a global recession are combining to promise a winter of economic discontent for many Michigan families. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the winter of 2022-23 will be extraordinarily snowy and cold. “[T]he real shivers might send...
MICHIGAN STATE

