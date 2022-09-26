Read full article on original website
Related
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Can Beto O'Rourke Beat Greg Abbott? Uvalde Moment Gives Way to Grim Hopes
Beto O'Rourke is winning the conversation on guns. His polling on other issues, however, could bode trouble as he seeks to unseat Republican Greg Abbott.
Greg Abbott v. Beto O'Rourke: How to watch the Texas Governor Debate
The debate will be in Edinburg.
fox26houston.com
O'Rourke rallies young supporters in Houston, calling Abbott "worst governor" in the US
HOUSTON - On the stump before hundreds of students at the University of Houston Democrat Beto O'Rourke hammered at incumbent Greg Abbott on the Texas abortion ban and his opponents refusal to embrace any form gun reform. "We are going to win because we prioritize the lives of those kids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online.
Texas sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Texas is sending aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week. What appears to be a Category 3 hurricane is growing in strength and expected to cause widespread damage. Multiple counties are under evacuation orders and 2.5 million people have already evacuated.
Mills widens fundraising edge over LePage in Maine governor's race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Maine Gov. Janet Mills is widening her fundraising edge over Republican rival Paul LePage, according to the latest campaign disclosures. Mills, a Democrat seeking a second term, has raised $4.8 million to date – including $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20. That's more than double the nearly $2.2 million raised by LePage, according to filings. LePage, a former Maine governor, drummed up $442,000 during the most recent reporting period, according to disclosures.
HuffPost
No Surprise: Texas Gov. Didn't 'Eliminate All Rapists' As Promised After Anti-Abortion Law
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas’ new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Gov. Abbott's campaign says two volunteers were assaulted while knocking on doors
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in and...
Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
Texas vow to ‘eliminate all rapists’ rings hollow at clinics
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas’ new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
California gets a slew of new housing laws
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination; opponent calls move political
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced via her campaign on Wednesday that she is backing the elimination of the state's grocery tax, a plan her opponent in the November gubernatorial race called political. Noem cited figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that showed the price...
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Federal court rules for Wisconsin Catholic school in split busing decision
(The Center Square) – Parents at the St. Augustine School in Colgate could soon be putting their kids on the school bus after a federal judge ended a long-simmering court battle over Wisconsin’s school choice busing program. A federal judge in Milwaukee last week issued a final decision...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 2