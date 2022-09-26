Read full article on original website
Newsom vetoes tax credit for low-income residents living car-free
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have enacted a tax credit for low-income families who do not own vehicles was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week due to fiscal concerns. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 457 this week, a measure that would have offered a $1,000 tax...
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing
(The Center Square) – Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited.
Major government unions lose over 200K members
(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that. The Commonwealth Foundation...
Missouri Legislature sends income tax cut bill to governor
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Legislature on Thursday has given Republican Gov. Mike Parson the tax cut he'd been asking for. By a 98-32 vote, the House passed Senate Bill 3, reducing the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning in 2023. After the vote, Parson...
Newsom signs bill aiding farmworker union formation
(The Center Square) – Facing pressure from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and labor leaders, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will make it easier for California farmworkers to unionize while growers say the law stifles worker independence. The governor’s signature on Assembly Bill 2183 on...
California to require salary ranges to be included in job postings
(The Center Square) – Many California employers will soon be required to include salary ranges on job postings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The new law, Senate Bill 1162, will require employers with 15 or more workers to provide employees with pay scales for their jobs starting Jan. 1, 2023. It also requires employers to maintain records of the job titles and wages of each employee. The data would be open to inspection by the state’s labor commissioner, who could fine violators up to $10,000.
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
(The Center Square) – With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that...
Youngkin: Economic concerns will ‘calm’ if GOP has good midterms
(The Center Square) – With midterm elections approaching and the national economy still dragging, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin suggested Republican success could ease economic concerns. Every seat in the House of Representatives is on the ballot this year, as are 34 Senate seats and 36 governor’s positions. Most analysts...
OK lawmakers approve prohibition on ARPA funds for children's gender reassignment
(The Center Square) - Democrats and Republicans voted against a bill that would allocate nearly $109 million for health care after lawmakers inserted a provision that would have banned using the money for children's gender reassignment treatment at Oklahoma University Health. The money is part of the $1.87 billion funding...
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination; opponent calls move political
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced via her campaign on Wednesday that she is backing the elimination of the state's grocery tax, a plan her opponent in the November gubernatorial race called political. Noem cited figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that showed the price...
New York governor accelerates elimination of emission-producing vehicles in 2035
(The Center Square) – A goal for New York to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in a little more than a decade took another step toward reality with an announcement Gov. Kathy Hochul made Thursday. Hochul spoke in White Plains at an event celebrating National Drive Electric Week. While...
Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
Welch: ‘Historic’ SAFE-T act changes sign of democracy, won’t make decisions by fear
(The Center Square) – As Illinois lawmakers evaluate possible changes to the SAFE-T Act that takes effect in January, the speaker of the House says they won’t make rash decisions. No cash bail begins Jan. 1 in Illinois. While defending the law’s passage, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris”...
Democrat files measure to amend SAFE-T act after election
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is proposing changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail on Jan. 1. The trailer bill that could come up after the November election has led some to speak out against it. Senate Bill 4228 was introduced by state Sen. Scott...
Federal court rules for Wisconsin Catholic school in split busing decision
(The Center Square) – Parents at the St. Augustine School in Colgate could soon be putting their kids on the school bus after a federal judge ended a long-simmering court battle over Wisconsin’s school choice busing program. A federal judge in Milwaukee last week issued a final decision...
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
North Dakota committee calls for investigation into attorney general cost overruns
(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease. The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,...
Mills widens fundraising edge over LePage in Maine governor's race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Maine Gov. Janet Mills is widening her fundraising edge over Republican rival Paul LePage, according to the latest campaign disclosures. Mills, a Democrat seeking a second term, has raised $4.8 million to date – including $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20. That's more than double the nearly $2.2 million raised by LePage, according to filings. LePage, a former Maine governor, drummed up $442,000 during the most recent reporting period, according to disclosures.
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
