California State

The Center Square

Newsom signs bill aiding farmworker union formation

(The Center Square) – Facing pressure from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and labor leaders, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will make it easier for California farmworkers to unionize while growers say the law stifles worker independence. The governor’s signature on Assembly Bill 2183 on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California to require salary ranges to be included in job postings

(The Center Square) – Many California employers will soon be required to include salary ranges on job postings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The new law, Senate Bill 1162, will require employers with 15 or more workers to provide employees with pay scales for their jobs starting Jan. 1, 2023. It also requires employers to maintain records of the job titles and wages of each employee. The data would be open to inspection by the state’s labor commissioner, who could fine violators up to $10,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kevin Mccarty
Gavin Newsom
abc12.com

Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Mills widens fundraising edge over LePage in Maine governor's race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Maine Gov. Janet Mills is widening her fundraising edge over Republican rival Paul LePage, according to the latest campaign disclosures. Mills, a Democrat seeking a second term, has raised $4.8 million to date – including $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20. That's more than double the nearly $2.2 million raised by LePage, according to filings. LePage, a former Maine governor, drummed up $442,000 during the most recent reporting period, according to disclosures.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

