ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

California gets a slew of new housing laws

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Center Square

New Hampshire offers more funds to expand broadband

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire plans to dole out funds to help bring high-speed internet service to underserved communities throughout the state. The state Department of Business and Economic Affairs said it is launching a second round of funding that will provide up to $40 million in grants to internet providers for connecting cities and towns to broadband. Earlier this year, the department released $50 million in grants through the program.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
The Center Square

These 10 Virginia donors gave over $21.3 million

In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $21.3 million, or 39 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Lawmaker's plan would reduce Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Legislature#Tax Bill#Property Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#West Virginians#Republican#Justice#House#Senate
The Center Square

California to require salary ranges to be included in job postings

(The Center Square) – Many California employers will soon be required to include salary ranges on job postings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The new law, Senate Bill 1162, will require employers with 15 or more workers to provide employees with pay scales for their jobs starting Jan. 1, 2023. It also requires employers to maintain records of the job titles and wages of each employee. The data would be open to inspection by the state’s labor commissioner, who could fine violators up to $10,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Newsom signs bill aiding farmworker union formation

(The Center Square) – Facing pressure from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and labor leaders, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will make it easier for California farmworkers to unionize while growers say the law stifles worker independence. The governor’s signature on Assembly Bill 2183 on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Center Square

Early voting for November election begins in Virginia

(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy