(The Center Square) – The teachers strike in Seattle is over, but Seattle Public Schools now face a bigger challenge: high budget deficits over the next four years. The newly ratified agreement between the district and the Seattle Education Association will give union-represented educators and school staff a 7% raise in the first year. In the 2023-24 school year, salaries will increase 4% followed by a 3% raise in 2024-25. If the cost of living increases in the second and third years of the agreement, wages will increase to match it, according to Seattle Public Schools.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO