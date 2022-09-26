Read full article on original website
Related
King County Council passes motion to aid local food banks affected by inflation
(The Center Square) – A motion that tasks King County with identifying resources to help local food banks struggling to meet increased demand has been unanimously passed by the county council. If the King County Executive’s Office signs off on the motion, it will be tasked to conduct outreach...
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
Seattle mayor's budget proposal first to increase police department funds since 2020
(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s first proposed budget since taking office would see the Seattle Police Department receive an increased budget for the first time since 2020. The Seattle Police Department’s budget would go from $355.5 million in 2022 to $375.7 million in 2023. The...
Seattle Public Schools expect about $100M deficits over next 4 years
(The Center Square) – The teachers strike in Seattle is over, but Seattle Public Schools now face a bigger challenge: high budget deficits over the next four years. The newly ratified agreement between the district and the Seattle Education Association will give union-represented educators and school staff a 7% raise in the first year. In the 2023-24 school year, salaries will increase 4% followed by a 3% raise in 2024-25. If the cost of living increases in the second and third years of the agreement, wages will increase to match it, according to Seattle Public Schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Ferrell promises more law and order if elected King County prosecutor
(The Center Square) – At a time when crime is a major concern, three-term Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell believes he is the right person to be King County’s next prosecuting attorney and that his law-and-order approach is what voters want. It's an office he is familiar with....
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1