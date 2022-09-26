ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

The Center Square

Seattle Public Schools expect about $100M deficits over next 4 years

(The Center Square) – The teachers strike in Seattle is over, but Seattle Public Schools now face a bigger challenge: high budget deficits over the next four years. The newly ratified agreement between the district and the Seattle Education Association will give union-represented educators and school staff a 7% raise in the first year. In the 2023-24 school year, salaries will increase 4% followed by a 3% raise in 2024-25. If the cost of living increases in the second and third years of the agreement, wages will increase to match it, according to Seattle Public Schools.
SEATTLE, WA
