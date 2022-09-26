ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Border-crossing asylum-seekers hit six-year high in Canada

TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of asylum-seekers entering Canada between formal border crossings has surged to the highest point since the government started tracking them in 2017, as dropped pandemic restrictions enable more travel and conflict and catastrophe displace people in many parts of the world.
