Zaki Baruti, Nkechi Taifa & AJ Woodson l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
WOLB 1010AM
 3 days ago

The President/General of the Universal Afrikan Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti checks into our classroom to talk Politics. Brother Zaki will also call for divine intervention to help Black people Globally. Before Brother Zaki, activist & attorney Nkechi Taifa explains why ‘The Woman King’ made her feel like a Queen. Getting us started Journalist AJ Woodson details a fight to keep a black Mural in NY’s Westchester County.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

