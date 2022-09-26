Smyrna High School will be enshrining three individuals and two teams into their athletic hall of fame on October 15, 2022. Philip Shadowens and Pierre Lyons will be inducted for their achievements as coaches. Danny Brewer will be inducted for his longtime efforts as a contributor to Bulldog athletics. The State championship bowling teams from 2009 and 2011 will also be inducted. Ceremonies are slated to begin at 10:30am on Saturday, October 15 in the Smyrna High School auditorium. Below is a brief rundown on the three individuals to be remembered for their actions that greatly benefitted Bulldog athletics.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO