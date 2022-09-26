Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesboro.com
Boro Bourbon & Brews at Panther Creek Brews
The Boro Bourbon & Brews is coming up on Saturday, October 15th at Panther Creek Brews! There will be food trucks, live music by Tom Davison, football games on the big screen, a silent auction with items a bourbon-lover wouldn’t want to miss, along with raffles and more surprises along the way!
murfreesboro.com
Smyrna High School Athletics Hall of Fame Inducts 3 New Members
Smyrna High School will be enshrining three individuals and two teams into their athletic hall of fame on October 15, 2022. Philip Shadowens and Pierre Lyons will be inducted for their achievements as coaches. Danny Brewer will be inducted for his longtime efforts as a contributor to Bulldog athletics. The State championship bowling teams from 2009 and 2011 will also be inducted. Ceremonies are slated to begin at 10:30am on Saturday, October 15 in the Smyrna High School auditorium. Below is a brief rundown on the three individuals to be remembered for their actions that greatly benefitted Bulldog athletics.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Graze Craze
Congratulations to Graze Craze for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 28th at 11am. Graze Craze is located at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be reached at 615-962-8578.
murfreesboro.com
Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist With Rutherford County Schools
Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesboro.com
Fall ‘Cops and Bobbers’ Event Registration Opens
Following the success of the inaugural Cops and Bobbers event, the La Vergne Police Department is excited to announce a fall date for the event. The bank fishing event is held at Hurricane Creek Boat Ramp on Saturday, October 15. Officers provide everything kids need to learn how to fish, including hooks, bait, and fishing rods. Officers will be matched up with pre-registered kids from the community to teach them fishing basics like casting and baiting a line. This is a registration-only event and walk-ups are not encouraged.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Centerpoint Group Law Firm
Congratulations to Centerpoint Group Law Firm for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, September 27th at 4pm. Centerpoint Group Law Firm is located at 805 S. Church Street, Suite 11, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-624-8773.
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking for Family Pet Health
Congratulations to Family Pet Health for their ground breaking on Tuesday, September 27th at 12:30pm. Family Pet Health is located at 3907 Richard Reeves, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 (Located just off Joe B. Jackson Parkway just past the Amazon entrance) and can be contacted at 615-907-8387.
murfreesboro.com
Betty Davidson Obituary
Betty J. Davidson, age 95 of Murfreesboro, TN died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was a native of Huntington, WV and a daughter of the late Bernie and Leona Treadway. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Davidson; a brother, Jack Treadway; and sisters, Ann Stone and Patsy West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
murfreesboro.com
Donald Fischer Obituary
Donald George Fischer, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Don was born in Flint, MI on August 30, 1929, and was a son of the late George and Louise Fischer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his wife of 54 years, Joann Fischer and a granddaughter, Blane Fischer.
murfreesboro.com
Police Investigating a Wednesday Night Fatal Shooting Outside a Fast-Food Restaurant
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, September 28. Officers responded to the McDonald’s, 1716 S. Rutherford Blvd., at 11:41 p.m. After arriving, an MPD officer saw a...
murfreesboro.com
Sandra Thonethongthip Obituary
Ms. Sandra Thonethongthip, age 39, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born in Clovis, NM to Bounkong and Supit Thonethongthip. She was a 2001 graduate of Riverdale High School. Sandra was a devoted mother to her children and loved spending time with them. Sandra is...
murfreesboro.com
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. “There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and...
Comments / 0