Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.

