Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
lb908.com
Next Level Talent: Daylen Austin | Long Beach Poly Football
Long Beach Poly senior Daylen Austin is the perfect package of athleticism, leadership, and humility. With 25+ offers from every major university in the Power Five college football conferences, he has committed to LSU next season, where he hopes to follow in the long line of fellow defensive backs who have played at LSU and then gone onto the NFL.
thepacifican.com
“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”
“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
Caught on video: Coach body-slams man at high school football game in Anaheim
Video shows a man being body-slammed by a coach at a high school football game in Orange County.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player
Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
AdWeek
Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
Palos Verdes Fault Line Could Create Quake ’45 Times’ Stronger Than ’94 Northridge
What else could possibly go wrong for Southern California?. Oh yeah, there’s this: New discoveries surrounding a fault line in the South Bay may be capable of producing an earthquake that is “45 times stronger” than the devastating ‘94 quake in Northridge, according to KTLA. This...
SoCal to see warm temperatures Thursday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California will still be warm on Thursday as many parts of region are expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90s.
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
foxla.com
High school athletic trainer charged with assaulting student-athletes at 2 LA-area schools
LOS ANGELES - An athletic trainer was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting 10 underaged student-athletes at schools he worked at over the last six years, and authorities believe there still may be more victims, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced. Richard Turner, 64, an athletic and personal trainer...
lb908.com
Purple Yams, Turned Purple Jam, Turned Dessert Phenomenon!
If you haven’t tried Ube (pronounced ooh-beh or ooh-bae depending on who you ask) yet, consider this your grand opportunity to expand the palate while learning a ton about Filipino culture… it’s an invite to the next Ube Festival or pop-up in Long Beach!. Ube, a purple...
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
2urbangirls.com
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
CBS News
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown
Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
