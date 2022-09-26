ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lb908.com

Next Level Talent: Daylen Austin | Long Beach Poly Football

Long Beach Poly senior Daylen Austin is the perfect package of athleticism, leadership, and humility. With 25+ offers from every major university in the Power Five college football conferences, he has committed to LSU next season, where he hopes to follow in the long line of fellow defensive backs who have played at LSU and then gone onto the NFL.
LONG BEACH, CA
thepacifican.com

“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”

“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Football
State
Texas State
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
State
Georgia State
Local
California College Sports
Long Beach, CA
College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Rams#American Football#Moore League Player#All American#Lsu#Usc#Texas A M
AdWeek

Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
lb908.com

Purple Yams, Turned Purple Jam, Turned Dessert Phenomenon!

If you haven’t tried Ube (pronounced ooh-beh or ooh-bae depending on who you ask) yet, consider this your grand opportunity to expand the palate while learning a ton about Filipino culture… it’s an invite to the next Ube Festival or pop-up in Long Beach!. Ube, a purple...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy