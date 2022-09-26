Bradley Eston, 30, got his “training” while working as a barback at some of the city’s best bars and eateries such as Padre and Federal Bar on Pine, although he originally aimed to be a chef. However, as the Wilson High alumnus learned more about the craft cocktail and beer worlds from “some amazing bartenders,” he dove ever deeper into this culture. From making his own syrup tinctures and cutting perfectly clear ice, to coming up with his own spin on classics, Bradley is a true artist at his craft.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO