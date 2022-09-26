ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

lb908.com

Cocktail Crafter: Devon Butler | The Exhibition Room

*Make sure you have the password ready* Walk into Roxanne’s Bar, wave to the bartender as you head straight back to the old-fashioned telephone booth on the left, press the buzzer and wait. Suddenly the wall opens, and Exhibition Room host Jeff Berg (actor by trade) asks you for the password. Step through and into a 1920’s prohibition era speakeasy bar with dark wooden tables, crystal chandeliers, copper ceiling panels, Billie Holiday crooning her lament, and shelves and shelves with bottles of possibilities.
Cocktail Crafter, Bradley Eston | Port City Tavern

Bradley Eston, 30, got his “training” while working as a barback at some of the city’s best bars and eateries such as Padre and Federal Bar on Pine, although he originally aimed to be a chef. However, as the Wilson High alumnus learned more about the craft cocktail and beer worlds from “some amazing bartenders,” he dove ever deeper into this culture. From making his own syrup tinctures and cutting perfectly clear ice, to coming up with his own spin on classics, Bradley is a true artist at his craft.
Purple Yams, Turned Purple Jam, Turned Dessert Phenomenon!

If you haven’t tried Ube (pronounced ooh-beh or ooh-bae depending on who you ask) yet, consider this your grand opportunity to expand the palate while learning a ton about Filipino culture… it’s an invite to the next Ube Festival or pop-up in Long Beach!. Ube, a purple...
Next Level Talent: Ryan Pellum | Millikan Football

JJ Fidler and Mike Guardabascio of “562 Sports” referred to Millikan Junior Ryan Pellum last year as “lightning in a bottle,” and that identifier has stuck with Pellum’s teammates and coach Romeo Pellum (who is also his older brother). “He’s just special with the ball in his hands,” emphasizes Romeo.
