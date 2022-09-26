Kristian Pedroza got into bartending only intending it to be a summer hustle, while school was on break. At the time, he was enrolled at Cal State Long Beach, and studying to be a 3rd grade teacher. However, once he realized how quickly the bartending tips enabled him to pay down student loans and save up for his own place in the coveted Belmont Shore neighborhood, he restructured his path and went full-time into bartending.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO