Cocktail Crafter: Devon Butler | The Exhibition Room

*Make sure you have the password ready* Walk into Roxanne’s Bar, wave to the bartender as you head straight back to the old-fashioned telephone booth on the left, press the buzzer and wait. Suddenly the wall opens, and Exhibition Room host Jeff Berg (actor by trade) asks you for the password. Step through and into a 1920’s prohibition era speakeasy bar with dark wooden tables, crystal chandeliers, copper ceiling panels, Billie Holiday crooning her lament, and shelves and shelves with bottles of possibilities.
Cocktail Crafter: Kristian Pedroza | Worlds Apart Blends

Kristian Pedroza got into bartending only intending it to be a summer hustle, while school was on break. At the time, he was enrolled at Cal State Long Beach, and studying to be a 3rd grade teacher. However, once he realized how quickly the bartending tips enabled him to pay down student loans and save up for his own place in the coveted Belmont Shore neighborhood, he restructured his path and went full-time into bartending.
Next Level Talent: Daylen Austin | Long Beach Poly Football

Long Beach Poly senior Daylen Austin is the perfect package of athleticism, leadership, and humility. With 25+ offers from every major university in the Power Five college football conferences, he has committed to LSU next season, where he hopes to follow in the long line of fellow defensive backs who have played at LSU and then gone onto the NFL.
Next Level Talent: Ryan Pellum | Millikan Football

JJ Fidler and Mike Guardabascio of “562 Sports” referred to Millikan Junior Ryan Pellum last year as “lightning in a bottle,” and that identifier has stuck with Pellum’s teammates and coach Romeo Pellum (who is also his older brother). “He’s just special with the ball in his hands,” emphasizes Romeo.
