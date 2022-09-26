ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

Related
californiaglobe.com

Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population

Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
SAN JOSE, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons

The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
sfstandard.com

Newsom Pledges Tough Love on Housing, Signs a Slew of Bills at SF Event

Echoing tougher talk from his housing department, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a flurry of housing bills designed to increase production and stem the state’s longstanding affordability crisis. At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Newsom said he’s signing more than three dozen housing-related bills as part of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Tech Employers Targeted as Plaintiffs Lawyers Hit Silicon Valley

Litigation boutique Sanford Heisler Sharp said Tuesday that it has expanded into Palo Alto, California’s Silicon Valley business hub, in a move to enhance access to tech industry workers. The New York-founded firm, which has built a reputation for representing workers in employment lawsuits against big corporations and other...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
CBS San Francisco

Beloved South San Francisco teacher won't leave her students behind

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- School districts in the Bay Area are desperately trying to fill vacancies weeks into the start of the school year. This was a pre-pandemic issue that has gotten worse in many districts as educators are opting out for a variety of reasons.   "Everyone thinks I'm crazy and they're right," said Jackie Del Bianco.  Del Bianco reached a turning point, after working as a teacher for decades before leaving Sprice Elementary School in South San Francisco at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.  "Sadly enough it was time for me to go and get out. That's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College
Daily Californian

UC creates transfer program for California high school students

The UC system announced the launch of the UC Dual Admission pilot program Sept. 16, introducing a new transfer pathway for California high school students beginning next spring. The three-year pilot program emerged as a result of Assembly Bill 132 in 2021, which grants first-year applicants conditional admission to six...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
sfstandard.com

How San Francisco Ended Up With the Nation’s Richest Renters

San Francisco is home to some of the highest rents in the country. But SF renters pay relatively less out of their paychecks to live in the priciest market in the U.S. More San Franciscans pay below 20% of their household income on rent than any other major city in the nation, according to a new analysis of census data by The Standard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area

For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...

Comments / 0

Community Policy