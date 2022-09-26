Read full article on original website
Related
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
This Is California's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
californiaglobe.com
Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population
Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
arizonasuntimes.com
UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons
The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
Newsom Pledges Tough Love on Housing, Signs a Slew of Bills at SF Event
Echoing tougher talk from his housing department, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a flurry of housing bills designed to increase production and stem the state’s longstanding affordability crisis. At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Newsom said he’s signing more than three dozen housing-related bills as part of a...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
bloomberglaw.com
Tech Employers Targeted as Plaintiffs Lawyers Hit Silicon Valley
Litigation boutique Sanford Heisler Sharp said Tuesday that it has expanded into Palo Alto, California’s Silicon Valley business hub, in a move to enhance access to tech industry workers. The New York-founded firm, which has built a reputation for representing workers in employment lawsuits against big corporations and other...
SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford scientists warn of large earthquake possibility in Silicon Valley
Scientists at Stanford are warning about the possibility of an earthquake as big as Loma Prieta, on a fault under Silicon Valley. Two of the lesser known faults, known together as the Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a 6.9 magnitude quake, according to the new report.
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
Beloved South San Francisco teacher won't leave her students behind
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- School districts in the Bay Area are desperately trying to fill vacancies weeks into the start of the school year. This was a pre-pandemic issue that has gotten worse in many districts as educators are opting out for a variety of reasons. "Everyone thinks I'm crazy and they're right," said Jackie Del Bianco. Del Bianco reached a turning point, after working as a teacher for decades before leaving Sprice Elementary School in South San Francisco at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. "Sadly enough it was time for me to go and get out. That's...
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Californian
UC creates transfer program for California high school students
The UC system announced the launch of the UC Dual Admission pilot program Sept. 16, introducing a new transfer pathway for California high school students beginning next spring. The three-year pilot program emerged as a result of Assembly Bill 132 in 2021, which grants first-year applicants conditional admission to six...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco to Rename Street in Honor of ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January
A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday. He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries. Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists...
sfpublicpress.org
Would Tax on Vacant Homes Be Enough to Push Owners to Lease Empty SF Units?
Designed to combat San Francisco’s long-standing housing shortage, an empty homes tax on the November ballot, Proposition M, would apply to multi-unit residential buildings with prolonged vacancies. Voters will decide the fate of the measure that has garnered support and criticism for its exemptions and low tax amount. While...
During meeting, Bay Area councilmember tearfully alleges fellow lawmaker assaulted her
The revelation came during a live-streamed council meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to know before getting new omicron-specific booster shot
As the new omicron-specific boosters become available to the public, some may wonder — is it ok to get a Pfizer shot when I previously got Moderna?
sfstandard.com
How San Francisco Ended Up With the Nation’s Richest Renters
San Francisco is home to some of the highest rents in the country. But SF renters pay relatively less out of their paychecks to live in the priciest market in the U.S. More San Franciscans pay below 20% of their household income on rent than any other major city in the nation, according to a new analysis of census data by The Standard.
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
Comments / 1