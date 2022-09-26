Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field during loss to Bengals, expected to fly home with team
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off during Thursday's loss to Bengals but was expected to fly home with team after visit to local hospital.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Bengals beat Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury knocks him out of game
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, one of two remaining undefeated teams, in their home stadium on Thursday night. Joe Burrow led the way on offense yet again.
Could the Bills' Ed Oliver's ankle been re-injured?
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed time due to an ankle injury. There is a suggestion that Oliver’s ankle was either re-injured or worse than previously thought. According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, Oliver gave a worthwhile glimpse on...
Clayton News Daily
Jamaree Salyer to Make First Career NFL Start for the Chargers
After starting the good part of two seasons at left tackle for the University of Georgia, Jamaree Salyer seems well suited and well prepared for his first chance at starting at the ever-so-valuable blind-side spot in the National Football League. A former five-star out of Pace Academy was projected as...
Home of NBA Announcer Mike Breen Destroyed in Massive Fire
NBA announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a devastating house fire last weekend, as first reported by TMZ. The incident reportedly occurred early Sunday morning when the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received phone calls from Breen’s neighbors reporting the fire. The fire department was also alerted by residential fire alarms in the home.
Winners, losers from Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
Celtics reportedly sign Blake Griffin
Griffin is a six-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. The Celtics are adding a six-time All-Star to their roster as they wrap up their first week of training camp. Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Celtics on a one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, ESPN’s Adrian...
Bills Fans And Dolphins Fans Fight It Out In Parking Lot After 21-19 Loss
It was a tough one on the field for the Buffalo Bills. And then it was a tough one in the parking lot for at least a handful of Bills fans. The OnlyInDade Twitter account has the video, which appears to have been captured by a fan in a nearby car. No way to tell what started this fight, but it did not go well for the couple of Bills fans who attempted to take on a huge group of Dolphins fans. It got ugly. I'm sure everyone involved now recognizes that emotions are running high after a game like that and it's best just to head to the car and get on the road. No need to exchange words with any fans of the opposing team you might run across along the way.
