Liv Ann Garfoot Nuckols
A bright light has disappeared on this earth. Liv Ann Garfoot Nuckols passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at her home in Minnesota. Liv was born April 23, 1978, in Seattle and raised in the tiny mountain community of Stehekin, Washington. She graduated from high school in...
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports September 16-22
00:26 Suspicious Circumstance, 124 W. Highland Ave., Chelan. 07:43 CPS/ APS Referral, 1675 Winesap Ave., Manson. 08:13 Suspicious Circumstance, 4114 Wapato Lake Rd., Manson. 12:23 Suspicious Circumstance, Union Valley Rd. and Albers Ln., Chelan. 13:06 Alarm, 240 Manson View Dr., Manson. 15:57 Vehicle Prowl, 1418 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. 19:05...
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
Redmond man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old Redmond man who was hiking with a group on Aasgard Pass, which is south of Leavenworth, died on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Burnett said at 10 a.m., RiverCom Dispatch received multiple alerts in the area of...
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway
U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
State awards millions of dollars to Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties for salmon recovery
Chelan, Kittitas and Okanogan counties have been awarded millions of dollars in state Salmon Recovery Funding Board grants. The state agency announced the awards on Monday. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
More Smoke Expected for NCW from Lake Wenatchee Fires
Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak Fires near Lake Wenatchee is expected to continue having an impact on local air qualities over the next seven to ten days. Public Information Officer, Heather Appelhof, says the fire’s growth has been slowing but it’s still had enough available fuels to produce plenty of smoke.
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
Chelan High School XC Team for 2022
Chelan High School Cross Country team members are: Ben Brownfield. Carlos Saucedo, Cray Silva, David Kelly, Genesis Martinez, George Neff, Holden Alteio, Ian Garfoot, Jackson Strode, Jonah Simmons, Luke Simmons, Philip Moore Sebastian Cisneros, Tristan Sanderson, Abby Ludwig, Catherine Martinez, Chloe Desgroseillier, Elizabeth Knight. Coaches are: Mark Anderson and Alberto Granados. Top returners are Luke Simmons and Cray Silva, both excellent runners according to Coach Mark Anderson, and the newcomers to watch, the freshmen. Team to beat will be the Cashmere boys and the Cascade girls. https://chelanathletics.com/teams/3436910/boys/cross-country/varsity/schedule.
Several Okanogan County homes evacuated Tuesday due to fast-moving wildfire
CARLTON — Several homes in Okanogan County were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a quick-spreading wildfire. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just after 3 p.m. to an outside fire on Vintin Road near the town of Carlton. The fire threatened at least two homes and resulted in residents in multiple homes being evacuated.
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours
A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force
The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
Lake Chelan School District receives a $270,000 state grant for new learning devices
The Lake Chelan School District has received an award of $270,000 in a Digital Equity Grant from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for updated computers and other electronic devices. The grant will allow students to continue using individual devices with the addition of 600 new student Google Chromebooks Courtesy of Chelan Middle School Facebook.
New recovery coaching program in Grant County helps inmates shed addictions upon release and lead better lives
MOSES LAKE - Since inaugurating its new recovery coach program in March, HopeSource has served 32 people from the Grant County Jail with addictions. According to HopeSource, the recovery coach program helps people who were incarcerated as a result of their addictions. Its aim is assist recovery addicts in staying sober and puts them on the path to a better, healthier life. Coaches like Nokey Pando bring their lived experience, combined with training and supervision, to assist others in beginning and sustaining long-term recovery. Pando has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for more than four years.
