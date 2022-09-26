Over at the News & Observer, 6 of their writers weekly take a stab at picking the winners of college football games for the upcoming week. Every week they also have a Guest Picker, and this week former sports anchor Mark Armstrong was the guest. Interestingly, Five of the Seven picked the 10th ranked NC State Wolfpack to beat the 5th ranked Clemson Tigers.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO