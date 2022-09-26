Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Wearing Red-on-White-on-Red UNI Combo Against Clemson
#10 NC State will be wearing Red Helmets, White Jerseys and Red Pants in their Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson on Saturday night. Under Dave Doeren, this UNI Combo has been a staple on the road. Since Doeren became the Head Coach in 2013, the Wolfpack are 8-7 when wearing...
packinsider.com
NC State is Looking to Maintain Possession of the Textile Bowl Trophy
NC State and Clemson have been playing one another since 1899, and have been members of the ACC together since its inception in 1953, and have played each other annually since 1971, but the Textile Bowl didn’t become a thing until 1981. The textile industry historically was a backbone...
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren Talks to Media After Practice Today Before Clemson: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren spoke with the media after practice today with the Wolfpack’s Top-10 matchup against Clemson on Saturday night looming 2 days away. You can watch the video above, or check out what he had to say below. We’re ready for whatever it is....
packinsider.com
NC State Baseball Wins 1st Scrimmage Against Duke, Ties 2nd
NC State’s Baseball squad was supposed to play the Ontario Blue Jays tonight in a Fall Scrimmage, but the game was cancelled. As a result, the Scrimmage scheduled for tomorrow against Duke, was moved up to tonight due to Hurricane Ian. The Wolfpack defeated the Blue Devils 5-0 in...
packinsider.com
Comparing Devin Leary’s 1st Four Games of ’22 to His 1st Four Games of ’21
While Redshirt Junior Quarterback Devin Leary’s numbers have been good through 4 games this season, he hasn’t been elite. A lot of hype surrounded Leary entering the 2022 season, being named the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. Through 4 games, Leary ranks 8th in the ACC in...
packinsider.com
5 out of 7 at N&O Pick NC State Over Clemson…OddShark is too
Over at the News & Observer, 6 of their writers weekly take a stab at picking the winners of college football games for the upcoming week. Every week they also have a Guest Picker, and this week former sports anchor Mark Armstrong was the guest. Interestingly, Five of the Seven picked the 10th ranked NC State Wolfpack to beat the 5th ranked Clemson Tigers.
packinsider.com
NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson
When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
packinsider.com
4-Star Guard Laci Steele Commits to NC State
Yesterday the NC State Women’s Basketball team picked up their 3rd verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class when 4-Star Laci Steele (6’0″) chose to run with the Wolfpack over USC, Georgia Tech, Northwestern and Texas A&M. Steele is the #56 overall player nationally according to ESPN....
packinsider.com
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 9/27
There’s been a lot of things moving and shaking in the NC State Football Recruiting world. Last Thursday, 4-star 2024 Quarterback Marcos Davila (6’3”210) picked up an offer from NC State. Rivals ranks Davila as a 4-star prospect out of Midland Legacy (Midland, Texas). They also rank...
