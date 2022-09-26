ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State Wearing Red-on-White-on-Red UNI Combo Against Clemson

#10 NC State will be wearing Red Helmets, White Jerseys and Red Pants in their Top-10 matchup against #5 Clemson on Saturday night. Under Dave Doeren, this UNI Combo has been a staple on the road. Since Doeren became the Head Coach in 2013, the Wolfpack are 8-7 when wearing...
CLEMSON, SC
packinsider.com

NC State is Looking to Maintain Possession of the Textile Bowl Trophy

NC State and Clemson have been playing one another since 1899, and have been members of the ACC together since its inception in 1953, and have played each other annually since 1971, but the Textile Bowl didn’t become a thing until 1981. The textile industry historically was a backbone...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Baseball Wins 1st Scrimmage Against Duke, Ties 2nd

NC State’s Baseball squad was supposed to play the Ontario Blue Jays tonight in a Fall Scrimmage, but the game was cancelled. As a result, the Scrimmage scheduled for tomorrow against Duke, was moved up to tonight due to Hurricane Ian. The Wolfpack defeated the Blue Devils 5-0 in...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Washington, NC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
packinsider.com

5 out of 7 at N&O Pick NC State Over Clemson…OddShark is too

Over at the News & Observer, 6 of their writers weekly take a stab at picking the winners of college football games for the upcoming week. Every week they also have a Guest Picker, and this week former sports anchor Mark Armstrong was the guest. Interestingly, Five of the Seven picked the 10th ranked NC State Wolfpack to beat the 5th ranked Clemson Tigers.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Needs to be able To Pass Against Clemson

When you look at where the Clemson defense is most vulnerable, it has been their inability to stop their opponents passing attack. Opponents Passing Efficiency against Clemson has been 139.64, which ranks 92nd nationally. Logically, looking at the data above, the game plan for Saturday night would be to unleash...
CLEMSON, SC
packinsider.com

4-Star Guard Laci Steele Commits to NC State

Yesterday the NC State Women’s Basketball team picked up their 3rd verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class when 4-Star Laci Steele (6’0″) chose to run with the Wolfpack over USC, Georgia Tech, Northwestern and Texas A&M. Steele is the #56 overall player nationally according to ESPN....
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Football Games#College Football#American Football#Abc#Espn#College Gameday#Spread#Sc State
packinsider.com

NC State Football Recruiting Update: 9/27

There’s been a lot of things moving and shaking in the NC State Football Recruiting world. Last Thursday, 4-star 2024 Quarterback Marcos Davila (6’3”210) picked up an offer from NC State. Rivals ranks Davila as a 4-star prospect out of Midland Legacy (Midland, Texas). They also rank...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy