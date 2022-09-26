Read full article on original website
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure
Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
A Surprising Product Made in Idaho, Did You Already Know About it?
Idaho makes a lot of things, and of course, we’re most notorious for our potatoes and stellar agriculture. But there’s something else Idaho is known for having/making, too, and I’ve literally never known about it or fully understood it until today! How about you? Did you already know about this? Keep reading...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
Little Old Idaho Granny Busted in a Shady Act
More than most generations, millennials catch a lot crap for the way we live, how we think, and the choices we make. As a self-described "senior millennial," I take exception to the majority of the criticisms hurled at my fellow '80s babies. At 36-years-old, I'm a happily married wife of 15 years, I'm a mother, and my career is thriving.
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird
With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Did This Funny Instagram Get These Stereotypes about Idaho Correct?
We don't know if you've noticed it, but lately, social media is very heavy. You can't post anything without someone saying something negative or wasting 15 seconds of their life to type a dismissive "who cares." That's why when we have to give props to a funny infographic when we see it. This account is full of them!
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Boise Mourns, Looks Back at Coolio’s Legacy and Time in Idaho
There are certain songs that come on and just get you going--it doesn't matter what's going on or where you are at. All of us have our favorite songs and artists--but it is those "anthems" that are so universal they'll get an entire building moving, no matter what. Being event...
Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community
While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
You Need To Visit These Scenic Idaho Wineries This Fall
Look ahead at the October weather it's going to continue to provide us with some beautiful fall days. So, why not get out and continue to enjoy the gorgeous scenery and changing colors of the leaves while sipping on some great local wine. As my wife and I continue to...
City of Boise Announces Hispanic Heritage Celebration
According to the United States Census Bureau from their 2020 findings, Latinos make up about 13 percent of Idaho's population. In Idaho, however, findings show that the population number may be higher-- remember, the census relies on response. In fact, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs suggests that in K-12 public schools--upwards of 18 percent of students are Latino.
Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale
Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing
Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
6 Ways To Be a Great Neighbor in Idaho
The principles of a good neighbor as defined by Merriam-Webster are friendship, cooperation, and noninterference in the internal affairs of another country. I admit the use of 'country' over 'neighbor' threw me off too, but for all intents and purposes, let's just go with it. After all, the dictionary folks are on to something. Who wouldn't want to share a property line with a friendly, easy-going someone who minds their own business and not yours?
It’s National Drink Beer Day, So Here Are Boise’s Best Bars & Breweries!
Alright y’all, it’s time to celebrate. “Celebrate what?” You ask... And the answer is beer. Raise your glass for National Drink Beer Day!. Did you know today was National Drink Beer Day? Now you do. And I don’t think there’s a better place for celebrating than...
Top 5 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area
Boise is home to many incredible restaurants, and we often hear about the best burgers or the best tacos... but what about the best Middle Eastern food?. Believe it or not, Boise is home to a lot of really great options for Middle Eastern food. So, how about a list of the Top 5? Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 5 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in the Boise Area that locals have said they really love 👇
Early Christmas Miracle? Less People Are Moving To Idaho In 2022
Everyone who lives in Idaho knows it's been an absolute hot spot for folks looking to relocate. It seems like every time you turn around, there's additional traffic, longer lines at Dutch Bros, and less Halloween stuff available every year at Good Will. Believe it or not, that trend may...
