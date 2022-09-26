Read full article on original website
Related
lakechelanmirror.com
Virginia Belle Murphy
Virginia Belle Murphy passed away on September 16, 2022, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 90. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Camas, Washington, to Charles and Belle Roley at the home of her aunt and uncle. She grew up in Kelso, Washington, then Bend, Oregon, graduating at Bend High School. She was thrilled to attend her 70th high school reunion in 2020. Virginia attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1953, with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.
lakechelanmirror.com
Liv Ann Garfoot Nuckols
A bright light has disappeared on this earth. Liv Ann Garfoot Nuckols passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at her home in Minnesota. Liv was born April 23, 1978, in Seattle and raised in the tiny mountain community of Stehekin, Washington. She graduated from high school in...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports September 16-22
00:26 Suspicious Circumstance, 124 W. Highland Ave., Chelan. 07:43 CPS/ APS Referral, 1675 Winesap Ave., Manson. 08:13 Suspicious Circumstance, 4114 Wapato Lake Rd., Manson. 12:23 Suspicious Circumstance, Union Valley Rd. and Albers Ln., Chelan. 13:06 Alarm, 240 Manson View Dr., Manson. 15:57 Vehicle Prowl, 1418 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. 19:05...
lakechelanmirror.com
Chelan High School XC Team for 2022
Chelan High School Cross Country team members are: Ben Brownfield. Carlos Saucedo, Cray Silva, David Kelly, Genesis Martinez, George Neff, Holden Alteio, Ian Garfoot, Jackson Strode, Jonah Simmons, Luke Simmons, Philip Moore Sebastian Cisneros, Tristan Sanderson, Abby Ludwig, Catherine Martinez, Chloe Desgroseillier, Elizabeth Knight. Coaches are: Mark Anderson and Alberto Granados. Top returners are Luke Simmons and Cray Silva, both excellent runners according to Coach Mark Anderson, and the newcomers to watch, the freshmen. Team to beat will be the Cashmere boys and the Cascade girls. https://chelanathletics.com/teams/3436910/boys/cross-country/varsity/schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakechelanmirror.com
lakechelanmirror.com
Lake Chelan School District receives a $270,000 state grant for new learning devices
The Lake Chelan School District has received an award of $270,000 in a Digital Equity Grant from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for updated computers and other electronic devices. The grant will allow students to continue using individual devices with the addition of 600 new student Google Chromebooks Courtesy of Chelan Middle School Facebook.
lakechelanmirror.com
Lady Goats open CTL action against Cashmere Bulldogs
Tonight, the Goats opened up CTL action against the defending league champion Cashmere Bulldogs. Going into tonight’s match both teams knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle the entire time. Both teams came out strong from the first kick, with the ball moving back and forth to both sides of the field.
Comments / 0