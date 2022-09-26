Read full article on original website
Virginia Belle Murphy
Virginia Belle Murphy passed away on September 16, 2022, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 90. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Camas, Washington, to Charles and Belle Roley at the home of her aunt and uncle. She grew up in Kelso, Washington, then Bend, Oregon, graduating at Bend High School. She was thrilled to attend her 70th high school reunion in 2020. Virginia attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1953, with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.
Camerino Rojo Hernandez
61, of Wenatchee, Washington, and formerly of Manson, Washington passed away on September 21, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Chelan over Oroville 55-14
First off our hats go off to the Oroville football team and their coaches. They played hard the entire night. Chelan 55, Oroville 14. The Goats fired on all cylinders on offense, defense and special teams. We cleaned up a lot of mistakes and we were able to play our entire team tonight. Credit all goes to our players and how they prepared this week. We are super excited to start league this week up in Omak. Omak is a very good football team. They are big and physical. Everything is set up for a great game.
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports September 16-22
00:26 Suspicious Circumstance, 124 W. Highland Ave., Chelan. 07:43 CPS/ APS Referral, 1675 Winesap Ave., Manson. 08:13 Suspicious Circumstance, 4114 Wapato Lake Rd., Manson. 12:23 Suspicious Circumstance, Union Valley Rd. and Albers Ln., Chelan. 13:06 Alarm, 240 Manson View Dr., Manson. 15:57 Vehicle Prowl, 1418 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. 19:05...
Chelan High School Football Team for 2022
Chelan High School 2022 team members are: 2 Austin McCardle, 4 Oliver Reed, 5 Luke Gogal, 6 Grant Gogal, 7 JP Perez, 8 Chase Woodley, 9 Noah Cumpton, 10 Hudson Bangart, 11 Lance Gogal, 12 Zimri Kelling, 13 Angel Saucedo, 14 Dana Malone, 15 Iden Magallon, 17 Benjy Williams, 18 Isaac Wilson, 20 Landon Johnson, 21 Silas Tilbury, 22 Boston Brown, 23 Yandel Mata, 24 Ryan Allen, 25 Noah Gates, 27 Jacob Allen, 29 Caleb Bertomeu, 32 Damian Cisneros, 34 Luke Hefley, 49 Ronald Hooten, 50 Luiz Arellano, 51 Antonio Padilla, 52 Ryan Rainville, 53 Dominick Solorza, 54 Alonso Benagas, 55 Jiovany Espinoza, 58 Hextor Herrera, 60 Mark Waters, 62 Tate Sandavol, 63 Charlie Garton, 65 Hunter Crawford, 66 Emanuel Cazarez, 67 Beau Schmidt, 77 Conrad Green, 79 Cesar Padilla, 81 Emileo Barajas, 89 Luis Medina, 99 Wyatt Cody, 90 Laddy Richardson, 99 Xaire Cabrido, 99 Ashley Hernandez, and 99 Grant Coonrod. Coaches are: Travis Domser, Robin Weathersby, Derek Todd, Christopher M. Alexander, Quinn Courtney. Rob Rainville, Terry Sanders, Dave Huewe, Jerry Lopez, and Erik Kurle. Managers: Rocco Domser, Janson Huewe, Maddoc Finch, Mac Lopez and Dash Lopez. The Chelan High School Football team has eight returning players on defense and six on offense. There are 12 seniors on this year’s team. When asked who will be the teams to beat Coach Domser said all of the games are equally important. Coach Comments on the season: ‘‘This is a really fun group to coach. They work hard in practice and fly around on friday nights!’’ https://chelanathletics.com/teams/3436851/boys/football/varsity/schedule.
Lake Chelan School District receives a $270,000 state grant for new learning devices
The Lake Chelan School District has received an award of $270,000 in a Digital Equity Grant from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for updated computers and other electronic devices. The grant will allow students to continue using individual devices with the addition of 600 new student Google Chromebooks Courtesy of Chelan Middle School Facebook.
