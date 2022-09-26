First off our hats go off to the Oroville football team and their coaches. They played hard the entire night. Chelan 55, Oroville 14. The Goats fired on all cylinders on offense, defense and special teams. We cleaned up a lot of mistakes and we were able to play our entire team tonight. Credit all goes to our players and how they prepared this week. We are super excited to start league this week up in Omak. Omak is a very good football team. They are big and physical. Everything is set up for a great game.

CHELAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO