Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Marrero business owner arrested for insurance fraud
Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
theadvocate.com
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say
A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
WWL-TV
'We have no Plan B' | Organizer says NOPD plan to halt crime has to work
NEW ORLEANS — City Council members were there. So was New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, and the recently hired police consultants, former New York Police commander Fausto Pichardo and management guru John Linder. The main item on the menu: public safety. The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation’s...
WDSU
Federal monitor suggests staffing issues could hurt NOPD's chances of complying with consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — The head federal monitor overseeing the New Orleans police in relation to their compliance with the federal consent decree suggests their understaffing could be an issue when it comes to ending the decree. Jonathan Aronie, the lead federal monitor, suggests that a lack of staffing is...
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Former mayoral administrations say city-owned Pontalba apartment was never lived in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a Lee Zurik investigation finding New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent, FOX 8 contacted the administrations of all prior New Orleans mayors to discuss how the apartment was used during their terms. The...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's use of Pontalba apartment on Jackson Square questioned; group requests probe
Armed with photos of Mayor LaToya Cantrell hopping out of a city-owned SUV and claims that it has “cooperating witnesses,” a watchdog group has asked the New Orleans City Council to investigate Cantrell’s personal use of a city-owned apartment on Jackson Square. The Metropolitan Crime Commission said...
theadvocate.com
Activists remember Opelousas Massacre, call education and voting 'powerful weapons'
Community activists gathered Wednesday evening to ensure hundreds of Black victims killed in the Opelousas Massacre during the Reconstruction era are not forgotten. The event included prayers, poetry, music, inspirational speeches and a candlelight memorial outside of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse. "As Maya Angelou wrote, 'History, despite its wrenching...
theadvocate.com
Broussard officials identify 3 areas in pitch to spur retail development
Officials in the city of Broussard have identified three areas along high traffic roadways that they are promoting for retail development. Mayor Ray Bourque and others on Wednesday announced the city’s Retail Ready Initiative, which targets seven tracts of land that encompass nearly 170 acres along either U.S. 90, Ambassador Caffery Parkway or St. Nazaire Road just outside the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
AG Jeff Landy's legal motion to terminate NOPD Consent Decree has been denied
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor and the attorney general's legal motion to terminate the New Orleans police consent decree was denied on Monday. AG Jeff Landry and Mayor LaToya Cantrell had their legal motion shot down by United States District Judge Susie Morgan. In Landry's brief, he...
wbrz.com
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
NOLA.com
Louisiana Attorney General sidesteps Lakefront Management Authority open meetings complaint
The Attorney General’s Office has washed its hands of complaints made by lawyers for a state agency overseeing lakefront property in New Orleans, declining to weigh in on whether a private meeting of the agency's board members where they allegedly plotted to oust the executive director violated the law.
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
NOLA.com
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
Longtime New Orleans pastor charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
theadvocate.com
Meet the finalists for Lafayette police chief at Thursday forum with NAACP, League of Women Voters
The Lafayette NAACP and League of Women Voters-Lafayette have partnered to give residents an opportunity to size up the three finalists for Lafayette police chief. The two groups are hosting a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Convention Center at 124 S. Buchanan St. The three finalists...
Comments / 0