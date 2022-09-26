ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Marrero business owner arrested for insurance fraud

Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say

A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
Activists remember Opelousas Massacre, call education and voting 'powerful weapons'

Community activists gathered Wednesday evening to ensure hundreds of Black victims killed in the Opelousas Massacre during the Reconstruction era are not forgotten. The event included prayers, poetry, music, inspirational speeches and a candlelight memorial outside of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse. "As Maya Angelou wrote, 'History, despite its wrenching...
Broussard officials identify 3 areas in pitch to spur retail development

Officials in the city of Broussard have identified three areas along high traffic roadways that they are promoting for retail development. Mayor Ray Bourque and others on Wednesday announced the city’s Retail Ready Initiative, which targets seven tracts of land that encompass nearly 170 acres along either U.S. 90, Ambassador Caffery Parkway or St. Nazaire Road just outside the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
