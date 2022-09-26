Officials in the city of Broussard have identified three areas along high traffic roadways that they are promoting for retail development. Mayor Ray Bourque and others on Wednesday announced the city’s Retail Ready Initiative, which targets seven tracts of land that encompass nearly 170 acres along either U.S. 90, Ambassador Caffery Parkway or St. Nazaire Road just outside the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.

BROUSSARD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO