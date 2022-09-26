When Tracy Roles became Chief of the Bartlesville Police Department four years ago, officers were required to take an additional 25 hours of traiing annually after completing their basic training at the police academy. Roles immediately began increasing the number of hours and bringing in new types of training. Now, the officers participate in 100 hours and a variety of curriculum that is both progressive and proactive. Traditionally, police forces have added training only after incidents that demanded they change their methods but Chief Roles says that citizens deserve a department that is thinking ahead to what MIGHT happen, not just to training on what has already occurred.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO