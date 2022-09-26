Read full article on original website
BPD Training Best in State
When Tracy Roles became Chief of the Bartlesville Police Department four years ago, officers were required to take an additional 25 hours of traiing annually after completing their basic training at the police academy. Roles immediately began increasing the number of hours and bringing in new types of training. Now, the officers participate in 100 hours and a variety of curriculum that is both progressive and proactive. Traditionally, police forces have added training only after incidents that demanded they change their methods but Chief Roles says that citizens deserve a department that is thinking ahead to what MIGHT happen, not just to training on what has already occurred.
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
Community Events
Oklahoma Home and Community Education will be taking orders for Pie Shells and Dough Balls, October 1 through November 7. Pie Shells are five for $10 and dough balls are five for $8. To order, call 918-333-3920. Pick up dates are November 14-17 at Washington County Fair Building in Dewey.
Miles for Mammograms Set for Saturday, October 1
The Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K is Saturday, October1, at 8:45 am -- 2k Fun run/walk 9:15 am -- 5k at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Funds raised from the event helps Family HealthCare Clinic provide families with access to free clinical breast exams, mammograms and other cancer preventative services.
Rogers County Seeking Information on Missing Girl
A special alert has been issued by the Rogers County Sheriff's Office on a missing teen. RCSO says 17-year-old Isabella Blackburn has been missing since September 22. She was last seen in Inola getting into a black sedan some time between 3 and 4 pm. Despite a massive search, she has not been found in Inola or Rogers County.
Washington County Man held on Domestic Abuse Charge
Washington County man Cody Ray Allison was arraigned this Tuesday afternoon on charges that allege domestic abuse by strangulation (aggravated assault) and escape after lawful arrest. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 17 of this year Deputy Tyler Shorter, responded to a call of domestic abuse in progress,...
Young Professionals Holds 2-Part Seminar
Young Professionals, a division of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce that seeks to train the next generation for management positions, is holding a two-part Board of Development Series featuring some of the best leaders in the non-profit arena in Bartlesville. The series will hold the seminar on Tuesday, October 4...
Hope Clinic Health Fair to be Held on October 1
Hope Clinic of Bartlesville will hold a Health Fair from 10 am to 2 pm at 1001 Sooner Road on Saturday, October 1. The Health Fair will include free flu shots and the first 200 who receive a shot will also receive a gift card. You can also have your vital signs checked and receive information about medical recommendations for COVID and how to avoid winter illnesses.
Sunset Industrial Park Approved for Funding
As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.
OKM Oktoberfest This Weekend
Saturday is the day for the annual OKM Oktoberfest, bringing a little Bavaria to Bartlesville. Hosted by OKM Music as part of its on-going fundraisers to support their June Festival, the event will be held in the parking lot next to the OKM offices at Dewey Avenue & Fourth Street across from First Presbyterian Church. The event runs from 3 to 9 pm and features live music, festive games, German beers and brats, traditional games with prizes and a special German shop where you can find European-inspired gifts for the upcoming holidays.
City Council Meeting Set for Oct 3
The next City of Bartlesville Council Meeting will be held on Monday, October 3 at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. During the meeting, there will be four proclamations on upcoming events: National Colonial Heritage Month, Mental Illness Awarenss Week, Code Enforcement Officer's Appreciation Week, and National Fire Prevention Safety Week.
Sports » Latest News
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright talked on his weekly radio show on Wednesday night from Dink’s Pit BBQ, as the Bruins will have their third home game in a row on Friday. BHS is searching for its first District win, as US Grant visits Custer Stadium. The...
Nowata Has Tough Task at Vinita
The Nowata Ironmen football team is coming off of the strange circumstance of last week’s forfeit win over Caney Valley - ultimately winning 15-0. Nowata is at .500, 2-2, on the season, with their toughest game to date on the schedule coming up this Friday when they head to Vinita to face the 4-0 Hornets.
Nowata-Caney Valley Forfeit Decided
Two more days until we are halfway done with high school football for the year…. A decision has been made public on the forfeit between Nowata and Caney Valley, as the Ironmen will pick up the 15-0 forfeit victory. Nowata and Caney Valley were supposed to play last Friday night...
WCS Hot Heading Into Copan
We talked about the Copan side of this one earlier this week. Wesleyan Christian School and Copan will hook up for a Washington County District battle. WCS is one of the hottest teams north of Tulsa. The Mustangs are 3-1 with three victories in a row. Wesleyan won its District opener, beating Oaks 54-6 this past Friday. It wasn’t surprising that the Mustangs won, but the final score turned some heads.
Dewey looks to Bounce Back Against Bristow
The Dewey Bulldoggers are coming off a blowout loss last week to the Jay Bulldogs 68-20. The Bulldoggers are 1-3 and 0-1 in district play after the loss last Friday. Dewey Head Coach Ryan Richardson recaps the loss to Jay. Moving forward this week the Bulldoggers will face a 2-3...
Airstreams at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower
The Price Tower area of Bartlesville will be filled with Airstream trailers this weekend for Airstreams at the Price. The annual event is sponsored by Region 9 and the Vintage Airstream Club. "Airstreams at the Price" will be a moment in time where Airstream enthusiasts can reflect on the tremendous...
