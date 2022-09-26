Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure
Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
A Surprising Product Made in Idaho, Did You Already Know About it?
Idaho makes a lot of things, and of course, we’re most notorious for our potatoes and stellar agriculture. But there’s something else Idaho is known for having/making, too, and I’ve literally never known about it or fully understood it until today! How about you? Did you already know about this? Keep reading...
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
Muggles Beware: Witches Plan Take Over of Boise River Saturday
Whether it's Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there's nothing quite like the magic and the imagination of a witch. Then again--who said witches are tied to the imagination?. No matter what you believe in, there is no denying that SPOOKY SEASON is upon us and if you're looking to kick off "Spooky Month" the right way, it might just be time for you to join some other witches on the Boise River.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
Little Old Idaho Granny Busted in a Shady Act
More than most generations, millennials catch a lot crap for the way we live, how we think, and the choices we make. As a self-described "senior millennial," I take exception to the majority of the criticisms hurled at my fellow '80s babies. At 36-years-old, I'm a happily married wife of 15 years, I'm a mother, and my career is thriving.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
2021 New & Modern Tiny Home in Melba for Sale on Facebook Marketplace
Have you seen this tiny home for sale on Facebook Marketplace? Y’all some of these homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace are actually really great deals, and they're definitely fascinating! Check out the pictures of this tiny home for sale in Melba, Idaho 👇. And if you don’t want...
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Boise Mourns, Looks Back at Coolio’s Legacy and Time in Idaho
There are certain songs that come on and just get you going--it doesn't matter what's going on or where you are at. All of us have our favorite songs and artists--but it is those "anthems" that are so universal they'll get an entire building moving, no matter what. Being event...
When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?
I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
Idaho’s Most Overrated Attraction Is Actually ‘Spud’tastic
People visit Idaho year-round to see the various tourist attractions and if you live in Idaho you have probably been to most of them too. But, I have to admit that I haven't been to what could be the most Idaho of all the attractions: The Potato Museum in Blackfoot. Does that make me not actually Idahoan? Have you lived here for a long time and have you also never been to the Potato Museum? There's also a chance that I'm not missing anything by skipping that as a vacation stop since it was listed as the worst attraction in Idaho on Instagram.
You Need To Visit These Scenic Idaho Wineries This Fall
Look ahead at the October weather it's going to continue to provide us with some beautiful fall days. So, why not get out and continue to enjoy the gorgeous scenery and changing colors of the leaves while sipping on some great local wine. As my wife and I continue to...
City of Boise Announces Hispanic Heritage Celebration
According to the United States Census Bureau from their 2020 findings, Latinos make up about 13 percent of Idaho's population. In Idaho, however, findings show that the population number may be higher-- remember, the census relies on response. In fact, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs suggests that in K-12 public schools--upwards of 18 percent of students are Latino.
Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale
Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing
Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
6 Ways To Be a Great Neighbor in Idaho
The principles of a good neighbor as defined by Merriam-Webster are friendship, cooperation, and noninterference in the internal affairs of another country. I admit the use of 'country' over 'neighbor' threw me off too, but for all intents and purposes, let's just go with it. After all, the dictionary folks are on to something. Who wouldn't want to share a property line with a friendly, easy-going someone who minds their own business and not yours?
It’s National Drink Beer Day, So Here Are Boise’s Best Bars & Breweries!
Alright y’all, it’s time to celebrate. “Celebrate what?” You ask... And the answer is beer. Raise your glass for National Drink Beer Day!. Did you know today was National Drink Beer Day? Now you do. And I don’t think there’s a better place for celebrating than...
