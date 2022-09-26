Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Category 1 landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday. First deaths confirmed in Florida.
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
Extreme rainfall from Hurricane Ian worsened by climate breakdown – study
Human-induced climate change increased the extreme rainfall brought by Hurricane Ian, which has devastated parts of Florida, by more than 10%, according to a new preliminary analysis. Ian has caused widespread damage and at least 21 deaths since crunching into south-west Florida on Wednesday, tearing asunder cities such as Fort...
Hurricane Ian in Florida spurs frantic messages about missing loved ones and wrecked homes
Floridians shared fears, anxiety and hopes as they weathered Hurricane Ian this week — and those who love them weighed in, too. Fox News Digital rounded up a number of inside-the-storm messages.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Live Updates: Long-term care residents displaced by Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: CHARLESTON, S.C. — The main airport in Charleston, South Carolina, has closed ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian. Officials with the Charleston International Airport said Friday they had shuttered the airport, where airlines had already canceled dozens of fights, and winds reached 40 mph. The airport will remained closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.
'It's like a war zone': Residents start to rebuild after Ian's wrath in Englewood, Florida
In Englewood, Florida, residents have begun the daunting task of cleaning up and rebuilding following the devastating passage of Hurricane Ian.
