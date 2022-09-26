ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Installation of Iconic North Carolina Freedom Park Beacon Happening This Week

Following months of anticipation, The Beacon of Freedom – the centerpiece of North Carolina’s first state monument to honor African Americans – is set for delivery and installation this week. The 40-foot tall metal structure which is considered a pivotal piece of North Carolina Freedom Park’s design...
LIFESTYLE
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency

BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
BEAUFORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot

While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
BLOWING ROCK, NC

