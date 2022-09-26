Read full article on original website
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
North Carolina DOT advices slower driving for storm road crew
The N.C. Department of Transportation is requesting for those traveling on highway NC 12 to slow down for workers.
Charlotte Stories
Installation of Iconic North Carolina Freedom Park Beacon Happening This Week
Following months of anticipation, The Beacon of Freedom – the centerpiece of North Carolina’s first state monument to honor African Americans – is set for delivery and installation this week. The 40-foot tall metal structure which is considered a pivotal piece of North Carolina Freedom Park’s design...
40-foot installation in the works at North Carolina Freedom Park in Raleigh
Tuesday construction began for a new symbolic symbol of freedom for all North Carolinas. Construction crew are in the process of installing its first state monument honoring African Americans.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
WXII 12
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Hurricane Ian approaches
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina's director of emergency management is keeping an eye on the coast and mountains of the state ahead of Hurricane Ian. Some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain. "We are concerned about the risk of localized flooding,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
Coronavirus updates for Sept. 29: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 14,000 new coronavirus cases were reported.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward. The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
carolinacoastonline.com
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot
While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
Greg Fishel is no longer on local TV, but you can once again get his Triangle forecasts
The former WRAL chief meteorologist has started a new endeavor.
