BBC
IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans
The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
BBC
Bank's £65bn move driven by pension fund panic
The Bank of England stepped in to calm markets after some types of pension funds were at risk of collapse. It pledged to buy £65bn of government bonds after Friday's mini-budget sparked turmoil on financial markets and the pound plunged. Investors had demanded a much higher return for investing...
Quartz
The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
BBC
Kwarteng splurge meets unintended consequences
A new regime in Downing Street wanted to chuck out the need to add things up, the old guard and the economic orthodoxies. But they have found that uncosted borrowing is not without severe constraints. The implications are roiling currency and bond markets, and feed directly into the market for...
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Mohamed El-Erian warns the Fed has lost most of its credibility - and says markets are pricing in more 'collateral damage'
Sell-offs after the Fed's recent rate hike shows it has lost credibility, Mohamed El-Erian warned. That increases the risk of economic pain as tightening continues, according to the economist. Markets expect the Fed to "cause more collateral damage" to try to meet its inflation target, he said. The Federal Reserve...
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market
The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
CNBC
European markets close slightly higher; Bank of England intervenes in bond market
European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday despite economic concerns surrounding inflation and the global growth outlook. The day's big news in Europe came as the Bank of England announced the suspension of its U.K. gilt selling next week and the temporary purchase of long-dated bonds for two weeks, in order to calm the market chaos unleashed by the new British government's so-called "mini-budget."
BBC
Emergency Bank move will not solve the problem
This is an immense show of force from the Bank of England trying to calm borrowing markets. It is already having an impact. It also raises some questions. First and foremost it underlines that this is a crisis, with the Bank responding in emergency mode. The clear cause was the chancellor's mini-budget, leading to a loss of market confidence, and spiralling borrowing rates on government debt.
Germany unveils €200bn help for consumers and says it won’t follow UK’s route
Germany’s finance minister has vowed that he will not follow the UK “down the path of an expansionary fiscal policy” as his government announced a €200bn (£177bn) fund designed to protect consumers and businesses from rising gas prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
