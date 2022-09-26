ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

BBC

IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
BBC

Bank's £65bn move driven by pension fund panic

The Bank of England stepped in to calm markets after some types of pension funds were at risk of collapse. It pledged to buy £65bn of government bonds after Friday's mini-budget sparked turmoil on financial markets and the pound plunged. Investors had demanded a much higher return for investing...
Quartz

The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
BBC

Kwarteng splurge meets unintended consequences

A new regime in Downing Street wanted to chuck out the need to add things up, the old guard and the economic orthodoxies. But they have found that uncosted borrowing is not without severe constraints. The implications are roiling currency and bond markets, and feed directly into the market for...
The Motley Fool

The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market

The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNBC

European markets close slightly higher; Bank of England intervenes in bond market

European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday despite economic concerns surrounding inflation and the global growth outlook. The day's big news in Europe came as the Bank of England announced the suspension of its U.K. gilt selling next week and the temporary purchase of long-dated bonds for two weeks, in order to calm the market chaos unleashed by the new British government's so-called "mini-budget."
BBC

Emergency Bank move will not solve the problem

This is an immense show of force from the Bank of England trying to calm borrowing markets. It is already having an impact. It also raises some questions. First and foremost it underlines that this is a crisis, with the Bank responding in emergency mode. The clear cause was the chancellor's mini-budget, leading to a loss of market confidence, and spiralling borrowing rates on government debt.
