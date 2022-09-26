Read full article on original website
urbnlivn.com
An Urban Living listing: spacious updated condo in the Central District
This condo feels like home! At nearly 1,400 square feet, 2001 E Yesler Way #30 is a generously sized two bedroom + office spread over two levels that feels larger than many townhomes. Recently renovated inside and out you can enjoy your own outdoor space this fall and then cozy up to the wood burning fireplace in the winter. In-unit washer, dryer, covered dedicated parking, pet friendly and no rental cap. Plus the park across the street was just updated and you can enjoy get coffee at Broadcast.
KUOW
Gas prices back on the rise in Washington
Something for drivers to consider while idling along their Western Washington commutes: gas prices. Gas prices had been falling for a record 14 weeks earlier this month. GasBuddy reports that trend is over, and they are on the rise. The average price for regular gas in Washington state is $5.17...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
urbnlivn.com
Remastered First Hill view home on Mercer Island
Interest rates might be slowing some buyers and worrying some sellers but not for the owners of 7007 SE 32nd St in Mercer Island’s First Hill neighborhood! Getting under contract in just two days on market is no surprise even in this market when you take a spin through the fully renovated 3,610 square foot home with westerly views!
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
KOMO News
How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?
SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
capitolhillseattle.com
Construction to shift lanes brings weekend closure of 520, permanent end for highway’s Arboretum onramp
The walking, running, and rolling trail along it will remain open but 520 across Lake Washington — “the world’s longest floating bridge” — will be closed in both directions this weekend as the project to replace the last western segment of the route and create a new Montlake lid continues.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
KOMO News
Several record high temperatures beat on Monday, weather expected to cool down Tuesday
SEATTLE — Fall officially started last week but the temperatures Monday really felt like western Washington was trying to hang onto summer. Warm sunshine and an offshore breeze brought lowland temperatures close to 80 degrees, surpassing several record highs for Sept. 26. Temperatures hit 82 degrees in SeaTac (the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
KUOW
Seattle wants to revitalize Third Avenue. What will it take?
The Seattle City Council is getting behind plans to revitalize Third Avenue, downtown. The council passed a resolution Tuesday to explore the redevelopment of the city's busiest transit corridor. For years, Third Avenue has been a trouble spot for drugs, disorder, and violent crime. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm talked to Seattle...
Proposal to transform Third Avenue corridor passes
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to pass a resolution that would change one of the grittiest and most unsafe parts of the downtown area, Third Avenue. Right now, a large portion of the street is designated for bus and bicycle traffic but the new resolution will allow for more sidewalk cafes, pedestrian space and retail.
Local families left with few options after fire restoration company suddenly goes out of business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Families across the Puget Sound have been left with their homes unfinished by a restoration company that suddenly went out of business, potentially leaving them without a place to live if the work to their homes isn’t completed soon. Since Statewide Restoration, a fire damage...
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
ncwlife.com
Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health
(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Is At $110k Median Income
This maybe why so many around the country think everyone in Seattle is rich. Census data shows that Seattle’s median household income is $110,000. Seattle ranked third for income among the 50 most-populous U.S. cities, behind San Jose and San Francisco, California. On the bottom, Cleveland’s median income was at $36,600 with Detroit and Memphis joining in as the bottom three.
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend City Council to Vote on Authorizing an Appraisal Contract Regarding the Potential Purchase of Sallal Water Association
One of the agenda items scheduled for the October 4th, 2022, North Bend City Council meeting is a professional services contract with Terra Property Analytics LLC (Terra). That evening, City Council will vote to approve a contract for a certified, third-party appraiser (Terra) to estimate the value of Sallal Water Association’s assets relating to real property, buildings and equipment.
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
KUOW
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
