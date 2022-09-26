ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

urbnlivn.com

An Urban Living listing: spacious updated condo in the Central District

This condo feels like home! At nearly 1,400 square feet, 2001 E Yesler Way #30 is a generously sized two bedroom + office spread over two levels that feels larger than many townhomes. Recently renovated inside and out you can enjoy your own outdoor space this fall and then cozy up to the wood burning fireplace in the winter. In-unit washer, dryer, covered dedicated parking, pet friendly and no rental cap. Plus the park across the street was just updated and you can enjoy get coffee at Broadcast.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Gas prices back on the rise in Washington

Something for drivers to consider while idling along their Western Washington commutes: gas prices. Gas prices had been falling for a record 14 weeks earlier this month. GasBuddy reports that trend is over, and they are on the rise. The average price for regular gas in Washington state is $5.17...
WASHINGTON STATE
urbnlivn.com

Remastered First Hill view home on Mercer Island

Interest rates might be slowing some buyers and worrying some sellers but not for the owners of 7007 SE 32nd St in Mercer Island’s First Hill neighborhood! Getting under contract in just two days on market is no surprise even in this market when you take a spin through the fully renovated 3,610 square foot home with westerly views!
MERCER ISLAND, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KUOW

Seattle wants to revitalize Third Avenue. What will it take?

The Seattle City Council is getting behind plans to revitalize Third Avenue, downtown. The council passed a resolution Tuesday to explore the redevelopment of the city's busiest transit corridor. For years, Third Avenue has been a trouble spot for drugs, disorder, and violent crime. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm talked to Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Proposal to transform Third Avenue corridor passes

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to pass a resolution that would change one of the grittiest and most unsafe parts of the downtown area, Third Avenue. Right now, a large portion of the street is designated for bus and bicycle traffic but the new resolution will allow for more sidewalk cafes, pedestrian space and retail.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health

(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Is At $110k Median Income

This maybe why so many around the country think everyone in Seattle is rich. Census data shows that Seattle’s median household income is $110,000. Seattle ranked third for income among the 50 most-populous U.S. cities, behind San Jose and San Francisco, California. On the bottom, Cleveland’s median income was at $36,600 with Detroit and Memphis joining in as the bottom three.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

North Bend City Council to Vote on Authorizing an Appraisal Contract Regarding the Potential Purchase of Sallal Water Association

One of the agenda items scheduled for the October 4th, 2022, North Bend City Council meeting is a professional services contract with Terra Property Analytics LLC (Terra). That evening, City Council will vote to approve a contract for a certified, third-party appraiser (Terra) to estimate the value of Sallal Water Association’s assets relating to real property, buildings and equipment.
NORTH BEND, WA

