ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

With flowers and a gun salute, Japan bids farewell to divisive Abe

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X78Cs_0iBKIGBE00

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan will honour on Tuesday its assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a polarising figure who dominated modern-day politics as its longest-serving leader, with a rare state funeral that has become nearly as divisive as he was.

Abe's killing at a July 8 campaign rally set off a flood of revelations about ties between lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) he once ran and the Unification Church, which critics call a cult, sparking a backlash against current premier Fumio Kishida.

With his support ratings dragged to their lowest ever by the controversy, Kishida has apologised and vowed to cut party ties to the church.

But opposition to honouring Abe with a state funeral, the first such event since 1967, has persisted, fed by an $11.5-million price tag to be borne by the state at a time of economic pain for ordinary citizens. read more

"I don't think this funeral should be held," said Hidemi Noto, a 38-year-old assistant movie director who had stopped by the site at the Nippon Budokan Hall on Monday to watch preparations.

"It has a completely different meaning to a funeral for ordinary people. I don't think we should use tax money for this."

Nevertheless, from early on Tuesday ordinary citizens began offering flowers at designated stands, starting earlier than planned due to demand.

About 4,300 are expected to attend Tuesday's ceremony and at least 48 current or former government figures, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kishida cited the chance for meeting with international leaders as another reason for hosting the funeral.

The sole Group of Seven (G7) leader set to join, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, cancelled in order to tackle a natural disaster at home.

The ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m. (0500 GMT), with Abe's ashes carried into the venue, and an honour guard will fire 19 rounds from a cannon.

Inside the Budokan, better known as a concert venue, a large portrait of Abe draped with black ribbon hung over a bank of green, white and yellow flowers. Nearby, a wall of photos showed him strolling with G7 leaders, holding hands with children and visiting disaster areas.

Tens of thousands of police will be deployed, nearby roads will be closed and even some schools shut as Japan seeks to avoid the security blunders that led to Abe's shooting with a homemade gun by a suspect who, police say, accused the Unification Church of impoverishing his family. read more

The state funeral for Abe, who received a private funeral days after his assassination, is the first since one in 1967 for former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida.

Kishida has explained the decision as a way of honouring Abe's achievements, as well as standing up for democracy, but ordinary Japanese remain divided. Only 30% of respondents in a recent poll by TV Asahi agreed with hosting the funeral, against 54% opposed.

Even without the recent revelations, it would be hard to imagine any circumstances where a majority of Japanese would favour honouring Abe with a state funeral, said Tobias Harris, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and the author of a biography of the former premier.

"He was someone who almost welcomed and invited controversy and saw his mission as overturning a longstanding consensus or set of consensuses" about how Japan was run, Harris said.

Many Japanese were "attached to the postwar regime that he wanted to overturn."

A senior official in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who accompanied Vice President Harris to Japan, told reporters he could not comment on Japanese opinions about the funeral.

"All we can say is that he was a great partner of the United States ... and the vice president is going to honour that legacy," he said on Monday.

Additional reporting by Irene Wang, Trevor Hunnicutt, Issei Kato and David Dolan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Chang-Ran Kim a nd Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Irene Wang
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Fumio Kishida
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese People#Salute#Flowers#Liberal Democratic Party#The Unification Church#The Nippon Budokan Hall
The List

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

610K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy