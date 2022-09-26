Read full article on original website
Related
The best bridge camera in 2022: ultra-zoom cameras for far off subjects
The best bridge camera will deliver high-quality images, have a relatively big zoom and DSLR style handling
NFL・
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
Survey shows Sony A7 III is favorite camera for pro photographers
Shotkit asked 1,000 photographers what camera they use, and the results are surprising
The Best Security Cameras That Don’t Require a Subscription in 2022
Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras. Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly upgrade your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera
Canon's 7D line of advanced APS-C DSLRs were some of the most popular cameras of their time, offering professional-level features in a much more affordable body, making them attractive to a wide range of photographers. The EOS R7 is the mirrorless successor to the 7D line, and it inherits that heritage and modernizes it with some impressive new features and upgraded capabilities. This great video review takes a look at the camera and if its performance and image quality can compete in a crowded mirrorless marketplace.
knowtechie.com
Doogee S96 GT – the first smartphone to feature a night vision camera
Rugged phones are designed for specialized purposes, and for that reason, rugged phones are the best ways to test out new techs. One of the most memorable ones is Doogee’s S96 Pro. It is the first smartphone with a night vision camera. Two years on, after a million were...
Hands-on: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review
Apple's most expensive iPhone gets more megapixels and a better selfie camera, but can the iPhone 14 Pro Max justify that price?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Latest Camera Update For Nothing Phone (1) Rolling Out Widely
Nothing is widely rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update to the Nothing Phone (1). The rollout began a couple of weeks back in an incremental manner. As of this week, the new software package that brings a host of new camera features and the latest security patch is available to most users globally.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro camera: It passed the travel photography test with flying colors [Diary]
It’s official: The iPhone 14 Pro camera is now good enough for me to use it as my only travel camera – something I couldn’t have even imagined five years ago. I’d already made the switch from a heavy and cumbersome pro-body DSLR system to a much lighter and more portable mirrorless camera when travelling, but switching to an iPhone had still felt like an enormous step.
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iMac, OnePlus 10T, Arlo security cameras, and more
You can currently save $100 on a new 24-inch iMac, as this 2021 model is now available for $1,350. This M1-powered all-in-one Mac comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s first generation M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. You also get color matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, a power cord, and a power adapter. Just don’t go for the Silver or Green color options, as those variants aren’t receiving a special discount.
Digital Trends
First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump
Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories
If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
Best OnePlus phones in 2022
The best OnePlus phones offer you choices beyond iPhones and Galaxy devices. Here's how we rank the OnePlus phones you can buy right now.
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: How much better are the cameras?
The iPhone 14 Pro Max's cameras deliver better results in certain situations, but the older iPhone still holds its own
reviewed.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which Android earbuds are best?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It seems every big tech company wants to follow Apple's lead, and Apple's success, in the headphone market. Their now iconic AirPods Pro are instantly recognizable and while not the first true wireless headphones, they're certainly the first to become popular. Samsung, with their Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Google, with the Pixel Buds Pro, aim to give Android users a non-Apple option.
reviewed.com
Razer's Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse puts speed over function
Razer is embracing the trend of making its gaming mice lighter than ever. The Razer Viper V2 Pro (available at Amazon for $127.50) takes the familiar Viper design and trims all the fluff (including ambidextrous buttons) to make an ultralight, wireless gaming mouse with exceptional performance. This doesn’t come cheap. Despite the exclusion of features, the Razer Viper V2 Pro lands at $149–though it can already be found for $125–which is still a hefty sum. Those who want a high performance mouse that excels at the basics will be happy here, but it lacks versatility. It also excludes the creature comforts that can be found on plenty of other mice, including more affordable ones, as soon as having the lowest weight stops being essential.
reviewed.com
Gigabyte’s M27Q X sets a new standard for fast 1440p gaming monitors
There are a few variables that make for the best gaming monitors—some prioritize speed and others opt for the most pristine visuals. The Gigabyte M27Q X (available at Amazon for $399.99) fits squarely in the middle of the 1440p pack with a competitive price and high refresh rate that adds value to make up for what it lacks.
Comments / 0