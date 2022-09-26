ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FastBreak on FanNation

2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team

2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
St. Louis American

Local girls shine at Sweet Hoops Fall League

The high school basketball season is still a couple of months away, but many of the area's top girls' players have been preparing for the season in fall league competition. The Sweet Hoops Fall League is one of the best avenues for girls' players to get that competitive edge before the season begins. The league games are held every Saturday and Sunday at Lift for Life Academy. Sweet Hoops was founded five years ago by Chandra Palmer, the athletic director at Lift for Life.
