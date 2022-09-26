Read full article on original website
WAGNER TAILS: Monster Kisses and Dutch
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Equal parts cuddly and playful- that’s the purrfect recipe for Monster Kisses. Named after the Halloween candy (the Hershey’s kisses wrapped in monster foil) this Monster Kisses is a spunky 3-year-old who came to the Coulee Region Humane Society as a stray.
The Falling Leaves Art Tour returns October 8th and 9th
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Falling Leaves Art Tour is returning to Eau Claire County on October 8th and 9th. There are over a dozen studios and stops in and around communities in Augusta, Fairchild, Fall Creek, and Northwestern Wisconsin. The tour highlights up to 31 artists and their works.
Together Farms creating community in Mondovi
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -When members of one family moved to Mondovi, more than a decade ago, they wanted to grow food for their table. A few years ago, they started sharing that hard work with others. When work brought the Schneider family from the eastern part of the state to...
La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
WSAW
‘Lucy’ Merrill’s 2-nosed cow dies at 15 years
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A cow with two noses from Merrill has died. Lucy was 15 years old. NewsChannel 7 was there in May as Lucy celebrated her 15th birthday. Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.
Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater. They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt. Gov. Evers says the amount of...
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
Retired Cop Recalls Chilling Moment He Caught Paroled Killer Prowling in Onalaska With ‘Meat Hooks’
Ask Larry Vongroven, a retired La Crosse County sheriff’s sergeant, about the night he nabbed murderer Terrance Shaw in Onalaska, and he paints a scene so detailed and chilling that it will give you nightmares for days. He found out from his daughter that Shaw was paroled by Gov....
First human case of West Nile virus found in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin has its first confirmed human case of West Nile virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds people to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the first confirmed human case this year of West Nile virus in a Sheboygan County resident. Mosquito activity...
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County Thursday. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around 5:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash on Missell Road, South of US Highway 10 in the Town of Albion. Investigation showed that the driver of a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Buffalo River State Trail. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Missell Road and collided with a northbound vehicle.
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
Flu vaccinations now available at Marshfield Clinic
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wisconsin. Influenza, or the “flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
