College Sports

247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0) begins week five as a 16.5-point favorite over Stanford (1-2, 0-2) after an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Washington State Cougars (3-1, 0-1). On Saturday, Bo Nix and Troy Franklin connected on a 50-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead late in the game before...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: 5 Big Questions Before Cal

Last week, the Washington State Cougars began Pac-12 play with a 44-41 loss to Oregon. Here are five questions WSU needs to answer this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars lost their Pac-12 opener to Oregon in a 44-41 shootout. The Cougs host California on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are our weekly questions WSU has to answer during this week’s practices.
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Washington signs softball coach Heather Tarr to contract extension

Washington and softball coach Heather Tarr agreed to a four-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday. The new deal means Tarr, who is entering her 19th season, will be at the helm of the Huskies through the 2029 season. “The University of Washington has been my home for a long...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon State Beavers vs No. 12 Utah Utes

It's week five of the season and the No. 12 Utah Utes welcome the Oregon State Beavers to Salt Lake City for a 12:00pm kickoff on Saturday. In a rematch from last year's surprising loss in Corvallis where the Beavers simply took it to the Utes and outmatched them physically, the Utes will certainly be looking for a little revenge this time around.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yakima Herald Republic

Analysis: With playoff chances nearly dead, Sounders should turn attention to future

The fact that the Sounders are still alive in the playoff hunt could be harmful to the club's future. While a record 13 MLS playoff berths will likely end this year, the slim playoff chances will keep coach Brian Schmetzer and his staff from following a pattern most do when the season is on a respirator — give the young, inexperienced players needed minutes in quality matches.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

National Democrats will spend big in Arizona to support Adrian Fontes

A national Democratic group is preparing to fund a likely seven-figure ad campaign to help Adrian Fontes in the secretary of state race. Driving the news: The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) announced on Tuesday that it's preparing a $25 million nationwide campaign to back Democrats in races to be their states' top election officials.
ARIZONA STATE

