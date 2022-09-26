REDONDO BEACH -- Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play. "Something about football just gets me really excited," said the senior at Southern California's Redondo Union High School. "I've always just wanted to play." Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school's flag football team. The scene at Redondo's field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in...

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO