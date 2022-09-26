ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

KXRM

Student athletes, two volunteer coaches suspended following Cannon Game brawl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has issued a ruling after reviewing the incident that occurred at the 45th Cannon Game on Friday. In a follow-up to the statement made by CHSAA on Monday morning, Dalton Sprouse, the Director of Communications for Pueblo School District 60, said that CHSAA had reviewed […]
PUEBLO, CO
92.9 NIN

Oklahoma Girls Suit Up for Football Team to Avoid Forfeit

Talk about team pride right here. Over the weekend, a very cool moment took place in Wewoka, Oklahoma. The local high school football team found out last Monday that they would not have enough eligible players to compete in the football game on Friday. This meant the team would automatically forfeit the game. A pair of girls from the softball team heard about the predicament and started practicing with the team all week.
WEWOKA, OK
24/7 Wall St.

Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State

It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
NFL
Times Record News

Swenson set fine example choosing family over football

Iowa Park coach Michael Swenson didn’t spend halftime of Friday night’s football game devising new schemes for use against Wichita Falls High. Frankly, Swenson had somewhere more important to be. Instead of delving into halftime adjustments, Swenson was busy escorting his daughter, Micah, as part of Iowa Park’s...
IOWA PARK, TX
KVAL

Top 5 plays in Week 4 of high school football

As we reach midseason of the high school football season, the action is heating up across Western Oregon. We wrap up Week 4 with this week's edition of Top 5 Plays. For #5, we start in West Albany. Lucas Hews was dropping dimes all game long, including one to Demarcus Houston who leaps up to make the grab. Despite the aerial attack, the Bulldogs fall just short to Dallas.
ALBANY, OR
The Spun

Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0

Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0. No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football. Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS Sacramento

California eyes making girls flag football a school sport

REDONDO BEACH -- Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play. "Something about football just gets me really excited," said the senior at Southern California's Redondo Union High School. "I've always just wanted to play." Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school's flag football team. The scene at Redondo's field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

