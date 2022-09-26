Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Mayor Tergin discusses East Capitol Avenue and food insecurity on 939 the Eagle
The issue of dilapidated and aging homes along Jefferson City’s East Capitol Avenue has been controversial. Some residents want them preserved, saying they are historic. Others say they are an eyesore and that Jefferson City Police have to remove people from vacant buildings. Mayor Carrie Tergin sees opportunity in those homes. She joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
KOMU
Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety
COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Worker falls from Rocheport Bridge after safety equipment malfunction
A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
KOMU
New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers
FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes. Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor. "We had...
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s fastest-growing area to receive new fire station
You’re invited to Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station in fast-growing southwest Columbia. The ceremony will begin at 3 pm at 6909 Scott Boulevard, which is where the new station will be built. The multi-million dollar project is being funded by the 2015 voter-approved one-quarter...
Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Multi-million dollar bank project highlights enormous growth near Columbia’s Discovery Parkway
An area business leader who’s the local president of Missouri’s ninth-largest bank predicts that several thousand residents will soon be living in an area of southeast Columbia near Discovery Parkway and Highway 63. There is construction equipment across that area, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for...
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
939theeagle.com
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Columbia Missourian
After lower test scores, more absences, CPS outlines plans for boosting achievement
Last year, Columbia Public Schools student attendance rates went down, the number of students with out-of-school suspensions increased and MAP scores remained lower than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, district and board members shared their hopes and plans for improvement at a special work session Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 1