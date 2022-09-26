ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Boone County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Jefferson City Mayor Tergin discusses East Capitol Avenue and food insecurity on 939 the Eagle

The issue of dilapidated and aging homes along Jefferson City’s East Capitol Avenue has been controversial. Some residents want them preserved, saying they are historic. Others say they are an eyesore and that Jefferson City Police have to remove people from vacant buildings. Mayor Carrie Tergin sees opportunity in those homes. She joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety

COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian

A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Modot#I 70#Columbia City#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Columbia City Council
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Worker falls from Rocheport Bridge after safety equipment malfunction

A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
ROCHEPORT, MO
KOMU

New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers

FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes. Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor. "We had...
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s fastest-growing area to receive new fire station

You’re invited to Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station in fast-growing southwest Columbia. The ceremony will begin at 3 pm at 6909 Scott Boulevard, which is where the new station will be built. The multi-million dollar project is being funded by the 2015 voter-approved one-quarter...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction

Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

After lower test scores, more absences, CPS outlines plans for boosting achievement

Last year, Columbia Public Schools student attendance rates went down, the number of students with out-of-school suspensions increased and MAP scores remained lower than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, district and board members shared their hopes and plans for improvement at a special work session Wednesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy